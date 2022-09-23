Having new fitness gear can make you feel good, and the Athleta Sale can help you save up to 50% on sale items. The start of a new season is a great time to shop for the best athletic wear for the gym, hiking, running errands, and more. Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. You can upgrade your workout drawer with new pieces you'll love to wear from the Athleta sale.

Athleta is known for its activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities (especially for WFH). With the Athleta sale, you'll find deals on a variety of workout gear styles, including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, skorts, yoga pants, dresses, and cardigans. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.

Shop Athleta Deals

Take a look at the Athleta Sale and take your wellness to the next level. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks below.

Ultimate Bra D-DD+ Athleta Ultimate Bra D-DD+ This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts. $49 $20 Buy Now

Pranayama Wrap Athleta Pranayama Wrap The cozy Pranayama Wrap can be used before and after your workout or you can even dress it up for work. $89 $70 Buy Now

Westwood Sweatshirt Tee Athleta Westwood Sweatshirt Tee This soft Athleta sweatshirt is easy to throw on after a workout and head out for lunch. $69 $40 Buy Now

Half Moon Tank Athleta Half Moon Tank The trendy Half Moon tank is not only great to wear during your workout but it's also a versatile piece for fall layering. $54 $25 Buy Now

Brooklyn Skort 16" Athleta Brooklyn Skort 16" Just because fall is here doesn't mean you need to put your Brooklyn Skort away. Pair these with tights during chilly days. $59 $28 Buy Now

Lightweight Cardigan Athleta Lightweight Cardigan The lightweight cardigan is breathable and soft so you won't get overheated indoors. $99 $80 Buy Now

Infinity Printed Dress Athleta Infinity Printed Dress Embrace your inner tennis player alter-ego with this infinity dress. This dress features an elegant floral orchid pattern, a lovely, smooth fabric, and flatters your figure. $99 $40 Buy Now

Elation Capri Athleta Elation Capri These capris are so soft with the right amount of compression. Plus, the high waist will make you feel secure and stay in place. $79 $50 Buy Now

Balance Jogger Athleta Balance Jogger The fabulous thing about joggers is that they still hug your curves perfectly while giving a more relaxed and forgiving fit. $89 $35 Buy Now

Accelerate Shortie Athleta Accelerate Shortie Lightweight and with a secure back zip pocket, these shorties are perfect for trail running or walking. $59 $25 Buy Now

Conscious Crop Serene D-DD Athleta Conscious Crop Serene D-DD Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout. $64 $20 Buy Now

