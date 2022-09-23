Athleta Sale: Get up to 50% off Leggings, Tops and Other Athletic Fall Styles
Having new fitness gear can make you feel good, and the Athleta Sale can help you save up to 50% on sale items. The start of a new season is a great time to shop for the best athletic wear for the gym, hiking, running errands, and more. Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. You can upgrade your workout drawer with new pieces you'll love to wear from the Athleta sale.
Athleta is known for its activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities (especially for WFH). With the Athleta sale, you'll find deals on a variety of workout gear styles, including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, skorts, yoga pants, dresses, and cardigans. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.
Take a look at the Athleta Sale and take your wellness to the next level. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks below.
These buttery soft leggings will have you wondering why you ever did yoga wearing anything else.
This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts.
The cozy Pranayama Wrap can be used before and after your workout or you can even dress it up for work.
Shake up your legging collection with the Elation Wide Leg Pant. It's a flattering fit, and it won't pinch your waist.
This soft Athleta sweatshirt is easy to throw on after a workout and head out for lunch.
The trendy Half Moon tank is not only great to wear during your workout but it's also a versatile piece for fall layering.
Just because fall is here doesn't mean you need to put your Brooklyn Skort away. Pair these with tights during chilly days.
The lightweight cardigan is breathable and soft so you won't get overheated indoors.
The ribbed fabric on Elation tights will elevate your look on the mat.
A sleek oversized tee that will help you make the move to fall.
Thinking about getting into running? With its reflective details and extra pockets, this lightweight jacket is any runner's dream.
Embrace your inner tennis player alter-ego with this infinity dress. This dress features an elegant floral orchid pattern, a lovely, smooth fabric, and flatters your figure.
These capris are so soft with the right amount of compression. Plus, the high waist will make you feel secure and stay in place.
The fabulous thing about joggers is that they still hug your curves perfectly while giving a more relaxed and forgiving fit.
Lightweight and with a secure back zip pocket, these shorties are perfect for trail running or walking.
Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout.
