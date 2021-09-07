Shopping

Athleta Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Leggings, Shorts and More

By ETonline Staff
The summer sales don't stop after Labor Day weekend. Athleta is having a huge sale and the brand is offering up to 60% off on hundreds of items across categories on the Athleta website.

Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials. Athleta designs combine style and function for athletes. The brand has worked with Olympians Simone Biles and Allyson Felix. Even if you're not a huge workout person, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities. The Athleta sale has deals on so many styles including leggings, sports bras, tops, shorts, dresses and jackets. 

If you're looking for more extended Labor Day sales, see deals at Ulta 21 Days of Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, Walmart and Abercrombie & Fitch

Shop the Athleta sale and check out our favorite picks below. 

Cinch Longline Bra A-C
Cinch Longline Bra A-C
Athleta
Cinch Longline Bra A-C
The cinch detail makes this sports bra unique. 
$45 (REGULARLY $59)
Run With It Textured 3.5" Short
Run With It Textured Short
Athleta
Run With It Textured 3.5" Short
This running short is made from recycled polyester. It feels lightweight and silky. Plus, it has adjustable drawcord, built-in briefs and a zip pocket on the back. 
$35 (REGULARLY $59)
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Athleta
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
A cozy, soft tie-dye sweatshirt to throw on whenever. 
$50 (REGULARLY $79)
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Salutation Stash Pocket II
Athleta
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
A buttery soft, high-waist legging with side stash pockets. 
$50 (REGULARLY $98)
Ultra High Rise Elation Capri
Ultra High Rise Elation Capri
Athleta
Ultra High Rise Elation Capri
This capri legging has an anti-pinch, three-layer waistband with a mesh inner lining that helps streamline and support. 
$40 (REGULARLY $79)
Tugga Sherpa Jacket
Tugga Sherpa Jacket
Athleta
Tugga Sherpa Jacket
This comfy, cozy sherpa jacket is a must-have for fall. 
$50 (REGULARLY $128)
Kinetic Waist Bag
Kinetic Waist Bag
Athleta
Kinetic Waist Bag
Take $30 off this bright and practical belt bag. 
$25 (REGULARLY $55)
Limited Edition Non-Medical Kindness Mask
Limited Edition Non-Medical Kindness Mask
Athleta
Limited Edition Non-Medical Kindness Mask
Stock up on this non-medical face mask for just $1 each. 
$1 (REGULARLY $5)
Wide Brim Sun Hat
Wide Brim Sun Hat
Athleta
Wide Brim Sun Hat
We love this wide-brim bucket hat with chin strap. 
$20 (REGULARLY $48)

