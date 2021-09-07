Athleta Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Leggings, Shorts and More

The summer sales don't stop after Labor Day weekend. Athleta is having a huge sale and the brand is offering up to 60% off on hundreds of items across categories on the Athleta website.

Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials. Athleta designs combine style and function for athletes. The brand has worked with Olympians Simone Biles and Allyson Felix. Even if you're not a huge workout person, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities. The Athleta sale has deals on so many styles including leggings, sports bras, tops, shorts, dresses and jackets.

If you're looking for more extended Labor Day sales, see deals at Ulta 21 Days of Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, Walmart and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Shop the Athleta sale and check out our favorite picks below.

