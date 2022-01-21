Shopping for yourself doesn't have to stop now that Valentine's Day is coming up. Just in time to get prepped and feeling good for the day of love with your significant other or friends, Athleta is having a massive sitewide sale. The brand is offering up to 20% off on all items across categories on the Athleta website.

Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities (especially for WFH). The sitewide Athleta sale has deals on so many styles including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, dresses and jackets. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.

Shop Athleta Sitewide Sale

Don't worry if you're feeling shopped out, either. New deals are only a few clicks away and no promo code is needed! Athleta is encouraging its customers to shop online and pick up in store. Take advantage of the store's curbside pickup and buy whatever you need from the comfort of your own home, without the crowds. But don't wait too long, the sale only lasts until Jan. 23.

Take a look at the Athleta Sitewide Sale to take your wellness to the next level. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks below.

Conscious Crop Serene D-DD Athleta Conscious Crop Serene D-DD Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout. $64 $30 Buy Now

Camo Farallon Jogger Athleta Camo Farallon Jogger These camo joggers are so cute, you can wear them both in and out of the house and not compromise your style. $108 $50 Buy Now

Foothill Tank Athleta Foothill Tank Stay cool in this ventilated tank, and get extra comfort with its back tie, allowing for better airflow. $49 $23 Buy Now

Pranayama Wrap Athleta Pranayama Wrap Wrap yourself up in this softer than soft sweater, which adds a touch of effortless style while staying comfortable. $89 $70 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga to Try in 2022

Top-Rated Wellness Products That Are Less Than $100 on Amazon

The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022

Work Out at Home With Gym-Quality Equipment

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 52,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings

The Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark