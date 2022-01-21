Shopping

Athleta Sitewide Sale: Save On Leggings, Joggers and Other Athletic Styles

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Shopping for yourself doesn't have to stop now that Valentine's Day is coming up. Just in time to get prepped and feeling good for the day of love with your significant other or friends, Athleta is having a massive sitewide sale. The brand is offering up to 20% off on all items across categories on the Athleta website.

Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities (especially for WFH). The sitewide Athleta sale has deals on so many styles including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, dresses and jackets. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.

Shop Athleta Sitewide Sale

Don't worry if you're feeling shopped out, either. New deals are only a few clicks away and no promo code is needed! Athleta is encouraging its customers to shop online and pick up in store. Take advantage of the store's curbside pickup and buy whatever you need from the comfort of your own home, without the crowds. But don't wait too long, the sale only lasts until Jan. 23. 

Take a look at the Athleta Sitewide Sale to take your wellness to the next level. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks below. 

Vital V-Neck Tunic
Athleta Vital V-Neck Tunic
Athleta
Vital V-Neck Tunic
Pair this soft tunic with leggings to keep warm during errand day.
$189$150
Conscious Crop Serene D-DD
Conscious Crop Serene D-DD
Athleta
Conscious Crop Serene D-DD
Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout.
$64$30
Camo Farallon Jogger
Camo Farallon Jogger
Athleta
Camo Farallon Jogger
These camo joggers are so cute, you can wear them both in and out of the house and not compromise your style.
$108$50
Run With It Jacket
Run With It Jacket
Athleta
Run With It Jacket
Thinking about getting into running? With its reflective details and extra pockets, this lightweight jacket is any runner's dream.
$139$65
Ultimate Stash Pocket Printed 7" Short
Ultimate Stash Pocket Printed 7" Short
Athleta
Ultimate Stash Pocket Printed 7" Short
We love these marble-patterned exercise shorts. The compression is perfect for any range of exercise intensity. And the best part? Pockets.
$59$45
Salutation Stash Pocket II Serene 7/8 Tight
Salutation Stash Pocket II Serene 7/8 Tight
Athleta
Salutation Stash Pocket II Serene 7/8 Tight
These buttery soft leggings will have you wondering why you ever did yoga wearing anything else.
$75
Legend Shine Crop LS
Legend Shine Crop LS
Athleta
Legend Shine Crop LS
Don't feel blue -- this high impact workout crop top, exclusive to the Allyson Felix+ Athleta limited-edition collection, is now at an unbeatable price.
$69$56
Vapor Hooded Tee
Vapor Hooded Tee
Athleta
Vapor Hooded Tee
Layer up with one of four different-colored hooded tees -- all on sale right now!
$59$15
Nighttime Bliss Sleep Cami
Nighttime Bliss Sleep Cami
Athleta
Nighttime Bliss Sleep Cami
Get a blissful night's sleep in this super luxe sleep cami.
$39$23
Foothill Tank
Foothill Tank
Athleta
Foothill Tank
Stay cool in this ventilated tank, and get extra comfort with its back tie, allowing for better airflow.
$49$23
Cinch Longline Bra A-C
Cinch Longline Bra A-C
Athleta
Cinch Longline Bra A-C
Spruce up your workout style in this sage cinched top.
$59$25
Elation Printed Capri
Elation Printed Capri
Athleta
Elation Printed Capri
Don't miss out -- your favorite leggings also come in capri length!
$79$35
Topanga Printed Jumpsuit
Topanga Printed Jumpsuit
Athleta
Topanga Printed Jumpsuit
Lounge in style in this comfortable jumpsuit, complete with cinch waist and easy stash pockets.
$129$40
Legend Novelty Jacket
Legend Novelty Jacket
Athleta
Legend Novelty Jacket
Train like an Olympian in this cool jacket from Allyson Felix's collab with Athleta.
$179$75
Printed Mesh Racer Run Short 4"
Printed Mesh Racer Run Short 4"
Athleta
Printed Mesh Racer Run Short 4"
Even on the coldest day, grab a bit of sunshine with these cloud-printed running shorts.
$49$15
Ultimate Embossed Bra A-C
Ultimate Embossed Bra A-C
Athleta
Ultimate Embossed Bra A-C
This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts.
$54$40
Pranayama Wrap
Pranayama Wrap
Athleta
Pranayama Wrap
Wrap yourself up in this softer than soft sweater, which adds a touch of effortless style while staying comfortable.
$89$70
Elation Printed 7/8 Tight
Elation Printed 7/8 Tight
Athleta
Elation Printed 7/8 Tight
It's not a surprise these leggings are a customer-favorite. No matter what activity you're up to, they always feel like a weightless second skin.
$98$40
Momentum Camo Tee
Momentum Camo Tee
Athleta
Momentum Camo Tee
You'll stand out in any exercise class wearing this adorable magenta tee.
$59$48

