Having new fitness gear can make you feel good, and the Athleta Summer Sale can help you save up to 50% on sale items. During the summer, you're looking for the best athletic wear for the gym or running errands. Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. You can upgrade your workout drawer with new pieces you'll love to wear from the Athleta sale.
Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities (especially for WFH). With the sitewide Athleta sale, you'll find a variety of styles on workout gear, including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, shorts, yoga pants, dresses, and jackets. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.
Don't worry if you're feeling shopped out, either. New deals are only a few clicks away and no promo code is needed! Athleta is encouraging its customers to shop online and pick up in store. Take advantage of the store's curbside pickup and buy whatever you need from the comfort of your own home, without the crowds.
Take a look at the Athleta Summer Sale to take your wellness to the next level. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks below.
Embrace your inner tennis player alter-ego with this infinity dress. This dress features an elegant floral orchid pattern, a lovely, smooth fabric, and flatters your figure.
These capris are so soft with the right amount of compression. Plus, the high waist will make you feel secure and stay in place.
This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts.
Over 1,300 people have given these shorts 5-star reviews, making them the perfect wear for morning jogs and walkabouts.
These buttery soft leggings will have you wondering why you ever did yoga wearing anything else.
If you're a hot sleeper, try this tank. It lets your skin breathe and helps you get a good night's rest during warm nights.
The fabulous thing about joggers is that they still hug your curves perfectly while giving a more relaxed and forgiving fit.
Thinking about getting into running? With its reflective details and extra pockets, this lightweight jacket is any runner's dream.
Lightweight and with a secure back zip pocket, these shorties are perfect for trail running or walking.
Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout.
