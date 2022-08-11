Having new fitness gear can make you feel good, and the Athleta Summer Sale can help you save up to 50% on sale items. During the summer, you're looking for the best athletic wear for the gym or running errands. Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. You can upgrade your workout drawer with new pieces you'll love to wear from the Athleta sale.

Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities (especially for WFH). With the sitewide Athleta sale, you'll find a variety of styles on workout gear, including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, shorts, yoga pants, dresses, and jackets. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.

Shop Athleta Summer Sale

Don't worry if you're feeling shopped out, either. New deals are only a few clicks away and no promo code is needed! Athleta is encouraging its customers to shop online and pick up in store. Take advantage of the store's curbside pickup and buy whatever you need from the comfort of your own home, without the crowds.

Take a look at the Athleta Summer Sale to take your wellness to the next level. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks below.

Infinity Printed Dress Athleta Infinity Printed Dress Embrace your inner tennis player alter-ego with this infinity dress. This dress features an elegant floral orchid pattern, a lovely, smooth fabric, and flatters your figure. $99 $55 Buy Now

Elation Capri Athleta Elation Capri These capris are so soft with the right amount of compression. Plus, the high waist will make you feel secure and stay in place. $79 $50 Buy Now

Ultimate Bra A-C Athleta Ultimate Bra A-C This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts. $49 $40 Buy Now

Uptempo Tank Athleta Uptempo Tank If you're a hot sleeper, try this tank. It lets your skin breathe and helps you get a good night's rest during warm nights. $49 $37 Buy Now

Balance Jogger Athleta Balance Jogger The fabulous thing about joggers is that they still hug your curves perfectly while giving a more relaxed and forgiving fit. $89 $35 Buy Now

Accelerate Shortie Athleta Accelerate Shortie Lightweight and with a secure back zip pocket, these shorties are perfect for trail running or walking. $59 $40 Buy Now

Conscious Crop Serene D-DD Athleta Conscious Crop Serene D-DD Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout. $64 $20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys Aims to Empower Women Through New Athleta Collection

Shop Simone Biles' Athleta Favorites for Your Next Workout

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022

The 8 Best Exercise Dresses for Summer Workouts

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes are 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

TruFusion Fitness Pros Share Their Summer Body Tips

The 22 Best Walking Shoes for Women for Summer 2022

The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Under $70

Shop The Best Discounts on Abercrombie Denim, Dresses, Swim and More

The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon