Athleta Winter Sale: Save Up to 60% On Leggings, Joggers and Other Athletic Styles for 2022
Shopping doesn't have stop now that the holidays are over -- now it's time to purchase some things for you. Just in time to get prepped and ready for your New Year, New You fitness goals, Athleta is having a massive winter sale. The brand is offering up to 60% off on hundreds of items across categories on the Athleta website.
Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if your New Year's goals don't include working out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities. The winter Athleta sale has deals on so many styles including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, dresses and jackets. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.
Don't worry if you're feeling shopped out, either. New deals are only a few clicks away. Athleta is encouraging its customers to shop online and pick up in store. Take advantage of the store's curbside pickup and buy whatever you need from the comfort of your own home, without the crowds. But don't wait too long, the sale only lasts from December 25 to January 3.
Looking for more even more savings? Athleta is offering an extra 20% off with code: NEWYEAR20 only from January 1 to 3, so you can stock up on whatever workout gear you need to get started on your 2022 resolutions without hurting your wallet.
Take a look at the Athleta Winter Sale to make sure you have everything you need for a successful 2022. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks favorite picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized
The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga to Try in 2022
Amazon's Holiday Sale 2021: Best Deals on TikTok-Approved Leggings
Amazon's Holiday Deals: Get Up To 40% Off Alo Yoga Leggings & More
The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022
Work Out at Home With Gym-Quality Equipment
Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 52,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings
The Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark