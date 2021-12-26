Shopping doesn't have stop now that the holidays are over -- now it's time to purchase some things for you. Just in time to get prepped and ready for your New Year, New You fitness goals, Athleta is having a massive winter sale. The brand is offering up to 60% off on hundreds of items across categories on the Athleta website.

Athleta is known for their activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if your New Year's goals don't include working out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities. The winter Athleta sale has deals on so many styles including leggings, sports bras, tops, joggers, dresses and jackets. You'll be sure to find whatever you need at a shockingly great price.

Shop Athleta Winter Sale

Don't worry if you're feeling shopped out, either. New deals are only a few clicks away. Athleta is encouraging its customers to shop online and pick up in store. Take advantage of the store's curbside pickup and buy whatever you need from the comfort of your own home, without the crowds. But don't wait too long, the sale only lasts from December 25 to January 3.

Looking for more even more savings? Athleta is offering an extra 20% off with code: NEWYEAR20 only from January 1 to 3, so you can stock up on whatever workout gear you need to get started on your 2022 resolutions without hurting your wallet.

Take a look at the Athleta Winter Sale to make sure you have everything you need for a successful 2022. We've made it even easier by listing our favorite picks favorite picks below.

Pranayama Wrap Athleta Pranayama Wrap Wrap yourself up in this softer than soft sweater, which adds a touch of effortless style while staying comfortable. $89 $70 Buy Now

Conscious Crop Serene D-DD Athleta Conscious Crop Serene D-DD Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout. $64 $40 Buy Now

Camo Farallon Jogger Athleta Camo Farallon Jogger These camo joggers are so cute, you can wear them both in and out of the house and not compromise your style. $108 $50 Buy Now

Foothill Tank Athleta Foothill Tank Stay cool in this ventilated tank, and get extra comfort with its back tie, allowing for better airflow. $49 $23 Buy Now

