Athleta’s Biggest Sale of the Year Ends Tomorrow: Don’t Miss These Activewear Deals Up to 70% Off
The start of a new season calls for fresh activewear, cozy loungewear, and Athleta is a fan favorite for both. Offering high-quality athleisure for women of all shapes and sizes, Athleta has all of your fall workouts, hikes, and errand runs covered. Now through Sunday, October 2, Athleta is having a massive Warehouse Sale that includes leggings, t-shirts, jackets, joggers and more up to 70% off.
Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. The Athleta Warehouse Sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your workout drawer with comfortable pieces you'll love to wear. No promo code is needed to unlock these incredible activewear savings. The sale also applies to girls' apparel, helping you save on pieces for your little ones too.
Athleta is known for its activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities like working from home. Whether you’re in need of new tees, sports bras, or leggings, check out our top picks from the Athleta sale below.
These buttery soft leggings will have you wondering why you ever did yoga wearing anything else.
This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts.
Shake up your legging collection with the Elation Wide Leg Pant. It's a flattering fit, and it won't pinch your waist.
This soft Athleta sweatshirt is easy to throw on after a workout and head out for lunch.
The trendy Half Moon tank is not only great to wear during your workout but it's also a versatile piece for fall layering.
Just because fall is here doesn't mean you need to put your Brooklyn Skort away. Pair these with tights during chilly days.
The lightweight cardigan is breathable and soft so you won't get overheated indoors.
The ribbed fabric on Elation tights will elevate your look on the mat.
A sleek oversized tee that will help you make the move to fall.
Thinking about getting into running? With its reflective details and extra pockets, this lightweight jacket is any runner's dream.
Embrace your inner tennis player alter-ego with this infinity dress. This dress features an elegant floral orchid pattern, a lovely, smooth fabric, and flatters your figure.
These capris are so soft with the right amount of compression. Plus, the high waist will make you feel secure and stay in place.
The fabulous thing about joggers is that they still hug your curves perfectly while giving a more relaxed and forgiving fit.
Lightweight and with a secure back zip pocket, these shorties are perfect for trail running or walking.
Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout.
