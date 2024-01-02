Sales & Deals

Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale Ends Tonight: Save an Extra 30% on Must-Have Activewear Now

Athleta Warehouse Sale
Athleta
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 12:01 PM PST, January 2, 2024

Revamp your activewear and loungewear for the new year with can't-miss deals at Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale.

The new year calls for fresh activewear, effortless loungewear, and Athleta is a fan favorite for both. Offering high-quality athleisure for women of all shapes and sizes, Athleta has all of your workouts, hikes, and errand runs covered. Stylish and comfortable, Athleta is even worn by professional athletes like Allyson Felix and Simone Biles. Just in time for the cooler weather to settle in, tons of activewear essentials, cozy jackets, and cooling sleepwear are majorly marked down during the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale.

Shop the Athleta Sale

Until midnight tonight, shoppers can take an extra 30% off Athleta's best-selling apparel. The Athleta sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your workout drawer with comfortable pieces you'll love to wear. No promo code is needed to unlock these incredible activewear savings. The sale also applies to all girls' apparel, helping you save on pieces for your little ones too.

Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. Even if working out isn't your favorite way to spend an afternoon, Athleta's apparel is great for walks outside and everyday activities like working from home. Whether you’re in need of new tees, sports bras, or leggings, check out our top picks from the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale below.

Cozy Karma Zip Pant

Cozy Karma Zip Pant
Athleta

Cozy Karma Zip Pant

Perfect for both lounging or everyday wear, these Athleta breathable joggers feature a plush interior designed to envelop you in warmth.

$99 $56

Shop Now

Pranayama Restore Wrap

Pranayama Restore Wrap
Athleta

Pranayama Restore Wrap

The cozy Pranayama Restore Wrap can be used before and after your workout or you can even dress it up for work.

$89 $49

Shop Now

Delancey Skyline Tight

Delancey Skyline Tight
Athleta

Delancey Skyline Tight

Enhance your daily comfort and convenience with the Delancey Skyline Tights, equipped with zip pockets to securely hold your essentials throughout the day.

$99 $35

Shop Now

Cozy Karma Twist Neck Sweatshirt

Cozy Karma Twist Neck Sweatshirt
Athleta

Cozy Karma Twist Neck Sweatshirt

Layer this cozy, plush zip hoodie over any workout fit for added warmth (and style).

$109 $63

Shop Now

Glacier Softshell Jacket

Glacier Softshell Jacket
Athleta

Glacier Softshell Jacket

Conquer the winter chill in style with the Glacier Softshell Jacket. Its luxe fabric not only boasts durability but is also water repellent, making it the perfect choice for any weather condition.

$299 $105

Shop Now

Sandwash Modal Tee

Sandwash Modal Tee
Athleta

Sandwash Modal Tee

Elevate your wardrobe with this timeless tee featuring a smooth, cool-to-the-touch fabric that drapes beautifully.

$49 $9

Shop Now

Venice Flare Pant

Venice Flare Pant
Athleta

Venice Flare Pant

Featuring Athleta's SCULPTEK Light fabric, these sweat-wicking flare pants offer complete coverage and all-way stretch for unparalleled comfort.

$119 $59

Shop Now

Altitude Polartec Hoodie Sweatshirt

Altitude Polartec Hoodie Sweatshirt
Athleta

Altitude Polartec Hoodie Sweatshirt

This cozy hoodie with insulation fabric will keep you warm and comfortable on cooler days. 

$129 $66

Shop Now

Delancey Skyline Dress

Delancey Skyline Dress
Athleta

Delancey Skyline Dress

Whether you're in search for a versatile dress for travel or office wear, the Delancey Skyline Dress feels silky sleek and light as air.

$159 $70

Shop Now

Elation Pant

Elation Pant
Athleta

Elation Pant

Designed to fit like a jogger but with a contemporary tapered leg, these pants showcase a slim fit and the buttery softness of Athleta's Powervita fabric.

$99 $35

Shop Now

