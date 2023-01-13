Shopping

Athleta’s Weekend Sale Has Double Discounts on Leggings, Jackets, and More Activewear

By Charlotte Lewis
Athleta
Athleta

The start of a new year calls for fresh activewear, cozy loungewear, and Athleta is a fan favorite for both. Offering high-quality athleisure for women of all shapes and sizes, Athleta has all of your fall workouts, hikes, and errand runs covered. Now through Monday, January 16, Athleta is having a massive End of Season Sale that includes leggings, t-shirts, jackets, joggers and more up to 70% off + an extra 30% off sale. 

Shop the Athleta Sale

Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. The Athleta End of Season Sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your workout drawer with comfortable pieces you'll love to wear. No promo code is needed to unlock these incredible activewear savings. The sale also applies to girls' apparel, helping you save on pieces for your little ones too.

Athleta is known for its activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities like working from home. Whether you’re in need of new tees, sports bras, or leggings, check out our top picks from the Athleta sale below.

Salutation Stash Flared Pant
Athleta
Athleta
Salutation Stash Flared Pant

This Powervita™ fabric is buttery soft with support that feels like a gentle hug.

$119$55
Embrace Bra A-C
Athleta
Athleta
Embrace Bra A-C

This bra offers seamless construction for maximum comfort and minimal chafing.

$54$20
Ultimate Bra D-DD+
Ultimate Bra D-DD+
Athleta
Ultimate Bra D-DD+

This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts.

$49$20
Westwood Sweatshirt Tee
Westwood Sweatshirt Tee
Athleta
Westwood Sweatshirt Tee

This soft Athleta sweatshirt is easy to throw on after a workout and head out for lunch.

$69$22
Half Moon Tank
Half Moon Tank
Athleta
Half Moon Tank

The trendy Half Moon tank is not only great to wear during your workout but it's also a versatile piece for fall layering.

$54$20
Brooklyn Skort 16"
Brooklyn Skort 16"
Athleta
Brooklyn Skort 16"

Just because fall is here doesn't mean you need to put your Brooklyn Skort away. Pair these with tights during chilly days.

$59$22
Lightweight Cardigan
Lightweight Cardigan
Athleta
Lightweight Cardigan

The lightweight cardigan is breathable and soft so you won't get overheated indoors.

$99$40
Elation Rib Tight
Elation Rib Tight
Athleta
Elation Rib Tight

The ribbed fabric on Elation tights will elevate your look on the mat.

$89$25
Sundown Shirred Tee
Sundown Shirred Tee
Athleta
Sundown Shirred Tee

A sleek oversized tee that will help you make the move to fall.

$69$22
Run With It Jacket
Run With It Jacket
Athleta
Run With It Jacket

Thinking about getting into running? With its reflective details and extra pockets, this lightweight jacket is any runner's dream.

$139$50
Infinity Printed Dress
Infinity Printed Dress
Athleta
Infinity Printed Dress

Embrace your inner tennis player alter-ego with this infinity dress. This dress features an elegant floral orchid pattern, a lovely, smooth fabric, and flatters your figure. 

$99$40
Balance Jogger
Balance Jogger
Athleta
Balance Jogger

The fabulous thing about joggers is that they still hug your curves perfectly while giving a more relaxed and forgiving fit.

$89$30
Accelerate Shortie
Accelerate Shortie
Athleta
Accelerate Shortie

Lightweight and with a secure back zip pocket, these shorties are perfect for trail running or walking.

$59$15
Conscious Crop Serene D-DD
Conscious Crop Serene D-DD
Athleta
Conscious Crop Serene D-DD

Make a statement and get yourself a set. We love the look of this matching crop top, which features an extra supportive built-in bra for a smooth workout.

$64$20

