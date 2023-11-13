ET has put together a guide for all the major film, TV and music awards being handed out in 2023 and 2024.
As the awards season landscape begins to get back on track following several years of pandemic-related delays and changes, the now-settled WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes shake up the awards show calendar once again.
Music awards shows -- including the GRAMMY Awards and the Billboard Music Awards -- have been less impacted by the strikes, and are scheduled to go on as planned. Meanwhile, some film and TV-based awards that were postponed have been rescheduled.
Below, ET has your handy calendar that will be continuously updated with all the key dates and details as we learn more about what's to come from the SAG Awards, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.
CMA Awards
When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and was broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
What to Know: Lainey Wilson led the way for this year's pack of CMA Awards nominees. with Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY also among the top contenders. Wilson led this year's list with nine nominations, including several top honors. She was also up for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for her song, "Heart Like A Truck," as well as Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. The Yellowstone star was also double nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category for her collaborations with Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and HARDY ("wait in the truck.") The latter was also up for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year.
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning hosted the show.
A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop
When: The special was taped on Nov. 8, and will air Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.
Where: YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
What to Know: While the GRAMMY Awards aren't airing until Feb. 4, the Recording Academy is celebrating the five-decade legacy of hip hop with a star-studded musical spectacular. The Recording Academy revealed on Nov. 1 that the show will make the reunion of D.J. Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince! Will Smith is set to make his first major public appearance since his infamous altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The pair will join an already packed line-up of performers that includes Common, LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, Questlove, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, Gunna, Jeezy, Juvenile, Latto, Luniz, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, MC Lyte, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, 2 Chainz, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Warren G, YG, Black Thought, Bun B, J.J. Fad, Talib Kweli, The Lady Of Rage, LL COOL J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke and Yo-Yo.
Golden Globes
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024
Where: The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
What to Know: Despite the Hollywood Foreign Press Association coming to an end in June, the famous show long hosted and organized by the press group is set to continue. Dick Clark Productions is still set to produce, although no broadcast partner has yet been announced. There are still a lot of questions regarding the show and its future. Nominations are set to be announced in December.
Primetime Emmy Awards
When: Jan. 15, 2024
Where: Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know: After the show -- which was originally set to air on Sept. 18 -- was postponed to January, it was announced the 75th ceremony will be broadcast live on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
The show's nominees are still those first announced in July. Succession leads the pack, earning 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on HBO -- the most of any show this year -- while comedy favorites like ABC's Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ earned an equally impressive number of nods, with 7 and 21, respectively.
Academy Awards
When: Sunday, March 10
Where: Hollywood, California, and broadcast live on ABC
What to Know: Not much is set in stone at this point, apart from the date. No host has been officially announced, although many people predict that Jimmy Kimmel will be asked to return once again. Nominees will be officially announced on Jan. 23.
In October 2023, the academy did reveal the creative team who will be taking on the star-studded production. Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan were announced as the executive producers on the 2024 Oscars, with Kapoor acting as showrunner, while Hamish Hamilton is set to return as the show's director -- marking his fourth time in the role.
Full Calendar
NOVEMBER 2023
Nov. 8: CMA Awards
Nov. 10: GRAMMY Awards nominations announced
Nov. 27: Gotham Awards
DECEMBER 2023
Dec. 3: Kennedy Center Honors
Dec. 10: A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Dec. 11: Golden Globes nominations announced
Dec. 15: Daytime Emmy Awards
Dec. 16: Asian American Awards
JANUARY 2024
Jan. 4: Palm Springs International Film Festival
Jan. 6: HCA Film awards
Jan. 7: Golden Globes
Jan. 8: HCA TV Awards
Jan. 9: Governors Awards
Jan. 10: SAG Awards nominations announced
Jan. 11: National Board of Review Awards Gala
Jan. 12: AFI Awards
Jan. 13: Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Jan. 14: Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 15: Primetime Emmy Awards
Jan. 23: Oscar nominations announced
FEBRUARY 2024
Feb. 4: GRAMMY Awards
Feb. 18: BAFTA Awards
Feb. 18: Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
Feb. 24: SAG Awards
Feb. 24: Society Of Camera Operators Awards
Feb. 25: Film Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 25: Producers Guild Awards
MARCH 2024
March 2: CAS Awards
March 3: ASC Awards
March 10: Academy Awards
APRIL 2024
Apr. 14: Olivier Awards
JUNE 2024
June 16: Tony Awards
