As the awards season landscape begins to get back on track following several years of pandemic-related delays and changes, the now-settled WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes shake up the awards show calendar once again.

Music awards shows -- including the GRAMMY Awards and the Billboard Music Awards -- have been less impacted by the strikes, and are scheduled to go on as planned. Meanwhile, some film and TV-based awards that were postponed have been rescheduled.

Below, ET has your handy calendar that will be continuously updated with all the key dates and details as we learn more about what's to come from the SAG Awards, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

CMA Awards

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and was broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

What to Know: Lainey Wilson led the way for this year's pack of CMA Awards nominees. with Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY also among the top contenders. Wilson led this year's list with nine nominations, including several top honors. She was also up for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for her song, "Heart Like A Truck," as well as Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. The Yellowstone star was also double nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category for her collaborations with Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and HARDY ("wait in the truck.") The latter was also up for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning hosted the show.

A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop

When: The special was taped on Nov. 8, and will air Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Where: YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

What to Know: While the GRAMMY Awards aren't airing until Feb. 4, the Recording Academy is celebrating the five-decade legacy of hip hop with a star-studded musical spectacular. The Recording Academy revealed on Nov. 1 that the show will make the reunion of D.J. Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince! Will Smith is set to make his first major public appearance since his infamous altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The pair will join an already packed line-up of performers that includes Common, LL COOL J, Queen Latifah, Questlove, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, Gunna, Jeezy, Juvenile, Latto, Luniz, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, MC Lyte, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Too $hort, 2 Chainz, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Warren G, YG, Black Thought, Bun B, J.J. Fad, Talib Kweli, The Lady Of Rage, LL COOL J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke and Yo-Yo.

Golden Globes

When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Where: The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

What to Know: Despite the Hollywood Foreign Press Association coming to an end in June, the famous show long hosted and organized by the press group is set to continue. Dick Clark Productions is still set to produce, although no broadcast partner has yet been announced. There are still a lot of questions regarding the show and its future. Nominations are set to be announced in December.

Primetime Emmy Awards

When: Jan. 15, 2024

Where: Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, California.

What to Know: After the show -- which was originally set to air on Sept. 18 -- was postponed to January, it was announced the 75th ceremony will be broadcast live on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

The show's nominees are still those first announced in July. Succession leads the pack, earning 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on HBO -- the most of any show this year -- while comedy favorites like ABC's Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ earned an equally impressive number of nods, with 7 and 21, respectively.

Academy Awards

When: Sunday, March 10

Where: Hollywood, California, and broadcast live on ABC

What to Know: Not much is set in stone at this point, apart from the date. No host has been officially announced, although many people predict that Jimmy Kimmel will be asked to return once again. Nominees will be officially announced on Jan. 23.

In October 2023, the academy did reveal the creative team who will be taking on the star-studded production. Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan were announced as the executive producers on the 2024 Oscars, with Kapoor acting as showrunner, while Hamish Hamilton is set to return as the show's director -- marking his fourth time in the role.

Full Calendar

NOVEMBER 2023

Nov. 8: CMA Awards

Nov. 10: GRAMMY Awards nominations announced

Nov. 27: Gotham Awards

DECEMBER 2023

Dec. 3: Kennedy Center Honors

Dec. 10: A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Dec. 11: Golden Globes nominations announced

Dec. 15: Daytime Emmy Awards

Dec. 16: Asian American Awards

JANUARY 2024

Jan. 4: Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jan. 6: HCA Film awards

Jan. 7: Golden Globes

Jan. 8: HCA TV Awards

Jan. 9: Governors Awards

Jan. 10: SAG Awards nominations announced

Jan. 11: National Board of Review Awards Gala

Jan. 12: AFI Awards

Jan. 13: Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Jan. 14: Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 15: Primetime Emmy Awards

Jan. 23: Oscar nominations announced

FEBRUARY 2024

Feb. 4: GRAMMY Awards

Feb. 18: BAFTA Awards

Feb. 18: Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Feb. 24: SAG Awards

Feb. 24: Society Of Camera Operators Awards

Feb. 25: Film Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 25: Producers Guild Awards

MARCH 2024

March 2: CAS Awards

March 3: ASC Awards

March 10: Academy Awards

APRIL 2024

Apr. 14: Olivier Awards

JUNE 2024

June 16: Tony Awards

