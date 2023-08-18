Jetsetters, rejoice: The Away luggage Labor Day sale is here. Finding a deep discount on the premium luggage brand is rare, so you won't want to miss Away's Labor Day deals on carry-on luggage, checked luggage and more travel bags. If you’ve been considering upgrading your suitcase, now’s the time.

Shop the Away Sale

Now through Monday, September 4, travelers can save up to 35% on Away's fan-favorite luggage, including The Original Carry-On, The Original Bigger Carry-On, The Original Medium, and The Original Large. Just in time for getting back to school and starting to prepare for getaways this fall, the Away Labor Day Sale is also offering discounts on backpacks, duffles and belt bags.

Aside from stylish colors, Away suitcases are known for their high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design that are perfect for anyone who's ready to get on the move. Usually, these pieces are an investment, so this Labor Day sale is your best chance to score high-performance travel accessories at bargain prices.

Ahead, shop the best Labor Day luggage deals from the Away sale before they're gone for good.

The Original Carry-On Away The Original Carry-On Away's lightweight Original Carry-On is built to last, with a durable polycarbonate hard shell that can withstand any journey. It’s sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and is compact enough for train and car trips alike. $275 $233 Shop Now

The Original Bigger Carry-On Away The Original Bigger Carry-On The limited edition Away by Palomo Spain suitcase features a black and yellow laminate floral print. A custom floral print lines the interior, including the compression system and water-resistant laundry bag. A custom luggage tag is also included. $295 $250 Shop Now

The Original Large Away The Original Large This is the biggest suitcase size Away offers. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $395 $335 Shop Now

The Original Medium Away The Original Medium The lightweight checked bag comes complete with a TSA combination lock. The inside has two compartments with an interior compression system to help pack more in—one designed for your clothes, the other for items like shoes and toiletries. $345 $293 Shop Now

F.A.R Duffle 70L Away F.A.R Duffle 70L This large travel duffle holds a checked suitcase amount of gear for week-long-plus excursions. Made from a lightweight, high-strength polyester, this bag features convertible padded straps that allow you to conveniently transport the duffle like a backpack for longer distances. $190 $104 Shop Now

The Front Pocket Backpack Away The Front Pocket Backpack Made with water-resistant nylon, Away's backpack includes a spacious front zipper pocket for even more storage on the go. Its interior features a padded 15" laptop pocket with a magnetic locking zipper for security. $195 $146 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 and more of the best Labor Day luggage deals available now.

