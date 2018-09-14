Jenna Cooper seemingly isn't ready to throw in the towel on her relationship with Jordan Kimball.

The Bachelor in Paradise star took to Instagram on Friday night with a new statement about how the "true facts" surrounding her recent cheating scandal will be revealed. She apologized to Jordan for the "fabricated, hateful efforts" that came between them, and said she wanted to "move forward" together.

"To Jordan, our families, friends, and supporters: please stand by as I prepare to provide the true facts that will demonstrate the fraud perpetrated by terrible individuals," Jenna began her post. "Please be patient as this takes time. In the interim, I appreciate all the continued love and support I have received. I am presently back home with my family trying to heal from this heartbreak."

"And to Jordan, I am sorry that horrible people have used fabricated, hateful efforts to come between us. I promise you that the truth will be set free in the coming weeks, and it will unquestionably be to your satisfaction," she continued. "To the persons that did this to Jordan, myself, our relationship, the show, our families, and our fans, Justice is coming to you."

"To anyone who has had people callously, maliciously and falsely attempt to destroy all that you Love, this is for you too," Jenna said. "I look forward to returning to a place of happiness, joy, moving forward with Jordan, and life..knowing that everyone knows the truth."

Jenna and Jordan's breakup has been the talk of Bachelor Nation, as the pair's relationship exploded just hours after their engagement aired on Paradise's season five finale on Tuesday. Just before the Paradise finale, a Reality Steve report claimed Jenna had been cheating on Jordan, and posted screenshots of text messages allegedly between Jenna and another man. On Wednesday morning, Jordan announced on Instagram that he had ended their relationship.

Jenna spoke out about the scandal on Wednesday, claiming that the texts were fabricated, but during an appearance on Reality Steve's podcast that night, Jordan said he believed the texts were hers.

"I got played," Jordan said. "It's looking like I got played, and once you got played, the last thing you want to do is get fooled as well."

The Bachelorette standout did, however, reveal that he "forgives" Jenna, and said that he's open to meeting up with her.

"I feel like we went through a lot together, and we had a milestone in each other's lives," Jordan expressed. "I gave her my heart. I thought she gave me hers, and I feel like we owe each other that closure, to see each other and talk in person."

