Backcountry 72-Hour Sale: Take an Extra 20% Off –- Winter Coats, Outdoor Gear and More

By ETonline Staff
Winter is the best time to cozy up indoors with all the candles and chunky blankets, but it's also a great time to head out for new outdoor adventures! Being outfitted with the right gear to keep you warm is a must and if you're planning on hitting the slopes, heading out for hikes, or getting out of town on camping trips, right now you can save big on outdoor gear and clothes at Backcountry. It's offering an extra 20% off outdoor gear at its 72-hour sale -- that includes ski gear, winter camping and hiking gear and more through January 18. Plus, you can get up to 60% off hundreds of items from it sale section, no promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied. 

Plus, you can enjoy 20% off 1 full-price item when you sign up for their Expedition Perks program, which is free to join.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc'teryx. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy fall or winter adventure, from camping needs and hiking boots to stylish puffer coats.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry 72-hour Sale.

Backcountry Long Sherpa Coat
Backcountry
Backcountry Long Sherpa Coat
If you've been thinking about getting a teddy coat, this long sherpa coat is about as cozy as they get. 
$150$130
Mountain Hardwear Skylab Insulated Pullover
Backcountry
Mountain Hardwear Skylab Insulated Pullover
This pullover uses Light ThermalQ insulation provides warmth without bulk so you can wear it under a wool coat or parka in extreme cold and the hoodie-style kangaroo front pocket warms cold hands and elastic cuffs seal in your body heat for extra warmth.
$185$93
Helly Hansen Banco Puffy Jacket
Backcountry
Helly Hansen Banco Puffy Jacket
For an extra warm puffer coat, this hooded jacket from Helly Hansen has 600-fill down insulation that supplies reliable warmth in sub-freezing temps along with a removable hood, dual hand warmer pockets and wrist gaiters to limit skin exposure.
$1,000$750
Backcountry On the Go Pant
Backcountry
Backcountry On the Go Pant
The Backcountry On the Go Pants are a steal at 60% off. 
$80$32
Backcountry GORE-TEX Snow Glove
Backcountry
Backcountry GORE-TEX Snow Glove
If you're going to be out in cold weather at all this winter, these gloves can give you the protection hand pockets can't. 
$100$85
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
If you're looking for a winter jacket, this one is a warm, windproof jacket with PlumaFill insulation that mimics down for lightweight warmth.
$300$179
Scott Minerva 75mm Telemark Boot
Backcountry
Scott Minerva 75mm Telemark Boot
Scott is known for its high quality ski gear -- these telemarking boots are no exception and you can get them now for up to 55% off.
$700$315
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
Backcountry
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face windbreaker is a pullover that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. 
$89$50
ALPS Mountaineering Hydro Trail 17L Hydration Pack
Backcountry
ALPS Mountaineering Hydro Trail 17L Hydration Pack
Once you start hiking with a hydration backpack, you never go back to regular packs. Get this one for 50% off the regular price. 
$120$60
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Backcountry
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, can keep you warm all night.
$135$94
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Backcountry
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
This compact cooler and backpack hybrid is perfect for transporting up to 24 cans of your favorite beverage on all your adventures.
$150$105

