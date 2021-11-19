Shopping

Backcountry Cyber Sale: The Best Deals for Staying Warm This Fall and Winter

By ETonline Staff
Backcountry winter
Backcountry

While winter is a popular time to cozy up indoors with all the candles and chunky blankets, it's also a great time to head out for new outdoor adventures. Being outfitted with the right gear to keep you warm is a must! If you're planning on hitting the slopes, heading out for hikes, or getting out of town on camping trips, right now you can save big on outdoor gear and clothes at Backcountry. It's offering up to 60% off hundreds of items at its Cyber Sale -- no promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied. Shop now for early access to the year's best deals!

Plus, you can enjoy 20% off 1 full-price item when you sign up for their Expedition Perks program, which is free to join.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc'teryx. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy fall or winter adventure, from camping needs and hiking boots to stylish puffer coats.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry Cyber Sale.

KUHLSpyfire Hooded Down Parka
KUHLSpyfire Hooded Down Parka
Backcountry
KUHLSpyfire Hooded Down Parka
This parka has down insulation to keep you warm and a sleek silhouette to keep you looking stylish while doing so. 
$320$223
StoicTech Fleece Legging
StoicTech Fleece Legging
Backcountry
StoicTech Fleece Legging
A super soft, moisture-wicking pair of fleece leggings is a must for winter adventures. 
$70$39
PatagoniaMicro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacke
PatagoniaMicro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacke
Backcountry
PatagoniaMicro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacke
$300$194
ALPS Mountaineering Hydro Trail 17L Hydration Pack
ALPS Mountaineering Hydro Trail 17L Hydration Pack
Backcountry
ALPS Mountaineering Hydro Trail 17L Hydration Pack
Once you start hiking with a hydration backpack, you never go back to regular packs. Get this one for 50% off the regular price. 
$120$60
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Backcountry
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
This compact cooler and backpack hybrid is perfect for transporting up to 24 cans of your favorite beverage on all your adventures.
$150$90
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Backcountry
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, is sure to keep you warm all night.
$135$67
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North FaceClass V Windbreaker
Backcountry
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face windbreaker is a pullover that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. 
$89$44
Backcountry On the Go Pant
Backcountry On the Go Pant - Women's
Backcountry
Backcountry On the Go Pant
The Backcountry On the Go Pants are a steal at 45% off. 
$80$44
StoicSequoias Club Large Chair
StoicSequoias Club Large Chair
Backcountry
StoicSequoias Club Large Chair
This chair wraps you in warmth and comfort like a big hug and is 30% off right now.
$100$70

