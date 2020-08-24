Prepping for an upcoming backpacking or camping trip? Save on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry's 50% off Semi-Annual Sale. Also, Backcountry is offering an extra 20% Off Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot and more.

Save up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx, & more from now through August 28. No coupon code is needed, as these deals are applied automatically.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the August Semi-annual Backcountry sale.

Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for both wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions. ORIGINALLY $269.95 $121.48 at Backcountry

Surge Pelham Shoe The North Face Backcountry Surge Pelham Shoe The North Face The North Face Surge Pelham Shoe is the perfect shoe for the great outdoors or working out indoors. ORIGINALLY $109.95 $65.97 at Backcountry

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face Backcountry Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off. ORIGINALLY $98.95 $59.97 at Backcountry

Ella Jute Sandal Sorel Backcountry Ella Jute Sandal Sorel These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 40% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $79.95 $47.97 at Backcountry

Class V Short The North Face Backcountry Class V Short The North Face In addition to winter gear, hiking boots and other outdoor clothing, The North Face makes cute, everyday apparel like drawstring shorts. REGULARLY $39.95 $23.97 at Backcountry

Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit Patagonia Backcountry Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit Patagonia This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 45% off at Backcountry, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $149 $81.95 at Backcountry

Osito Fleece Jacket The North Face Backcountry Osito Fleece Jacket The North Face We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. This zip up jacket is available in many different colors Save 35% of this jacket, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $98.95 $69.29 at Backcountry

Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel Backcountry Winter Fancy Lace II Boot Sorel These Sorel Winter Fancy Lace II Boots are fully waterproof and insulated for the winter months. Get a jump on the winter season and get these boots for 59% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $149.95 $67.48 at Backcountry

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Travel Gear Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Hiking Boots, Coolers and More

Wayfair Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Home Decor and Furniture

AllModern Sale: Save Over 60% on Furniture, Decor and More