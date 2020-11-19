Prepping for the upcoming cold weather? Save big on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry is offering up to 40% Off Best-Sellers at their -Pre-Cyber sale.

Take up to 40% on gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry sale.

Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie The North Face Backcountry Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie The North Face The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in seven different colors and is 45% off the retail price. REGULARLY $148.95 $81.92 at Backcountry

Downtown Parka The North Face Backcountry Downtown Parka The North Face The North Face Downtown Parka has a 550-fill down insulation, a two layer shell, an adjustable and removable hood and faux fur ruff. This parka also comes in Black, Navy, Grey and Purple. REGULARLY $298.95 $224.21 at Backcountry

Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket Backcountry Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket Backcountry The Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket is filled with goose-down and is water-resistant. This is the perfect winter jacket for everyday pursuits or rugged outdoor activites. REGULARLY $249.95 $87.48 at Backcountry

Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's Patagonia Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's Patagonia The Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover is made of double-faced fleece. This pullover is soft, warm, eco-friendly and 25% off. REGULARLY $119 $89.25 at Backcountry

Raven 28L Backpack Fjallraven Backcountry Raven 28L Backpack Fjallraven This Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack has enough room for you to put a days worth of gear in, whether you are outdoors or casually going out for the day. REGULARLY $109.95 $76.96 at Backcountry

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face Backcountry Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 25% off. REGULARLY $98.95 $74.21 at Backcountry

Cargo Tech Capri Stoic Backcountry Cargo Tech Capri Stoic Stoic Cargo Tech Capri's are made of moisture-wicking fabric. These pants have plenty of pockets to keep all your necessities. REGULARLY $59.95 $29.98 at Backcountry

Osito Fleece Jacket The North Face Backcountry Osito Fleece Jacket The North Face We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. This zip up jacket is available in many different colors. ORIGINALLY $98.95 $69.29 at Backcountry

Ella Jute Sandal Sorel Backcountry Ella Jute Sandal Sorel These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 37% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $79.95 $49.97 at Backcountry

Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka Backcountry This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions. REGULARLY $269.95 $229.95 at Backcountry

