Shopping

Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Best-Sellers from The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Head & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
backcountry sale
Courtesy of Backcountry

Prepping for the upcoming cold weather? Save big on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry is offering up to 40% Off Best-Sellers at their -Pre-Cyber sale.

Take up to 40% on gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry sale.

Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
Backcountry
Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in seven different colors and is 45% off the retail price.
REGULARLY $148.95
Downtown Parka
The North Face
The North Face Downtown Parka
Backcountry
Downtown Parka
The North Face
The North Face Downtown Parka has a 550-fill down insulation, a two layer shell, an adjustable and removable hood and faux fur ruff. This parka also comes in Black, Navy, Grey and Purple.
REGULARLY $298.95
Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket
Backcountry
Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket
Backcountry
Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket
Backcountry
The Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket is filled with goose-down and is water-resistant. This is the perfect winter jacket for everyday pursuits or rugged outdoor activites. 
REGULARLY $249.95
Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's
Patagonia
Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's
Patagonia
Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's
Patagonia
The Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover is made of double-faced fleece. This pullover is soft, warm, eco-friendly and 25% off.
REGULARLY $119
Raven 28L Backpack
Fjallraven
Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack
Backcountry
Raven 28L Backpack
Fjallraven
This Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack has enough room for you to put a days worth of gear in, whether you are outdoors or casually going out for the day.
REGULARLY $109.95
Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
Backcountry
Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 25% off.
REGULARLY $98.95
Cargo Tech Capri
Stoic
Stoic Cargo Tech Capri
Backcountry
Cargo Tech Capri
Stoic
Stoic Cargo Tech Capri's are made of moisture-wicking fabric. These pants have plenty of pockets to keep all your necessities.
REGULARLY $59.95
Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face
We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. This zip up jacket is available in many different colors.
ORIGINALLY $98.95
Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel
Sorel Ella Jute Sandal
Backcountry
Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel
These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 37% off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $79.95
Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry
Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry
Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry
This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions.
REGULARLY $269.95

RELATED CONTENT:

REI Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Camping Gear, Outdoor Essentials and More

The Best Camping Gear: Apparel, Tents, Backpacks, Hiking Gear, Stoves, Coolers and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals -- What to Know

Best Black Friday 2020 Travel Gear Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Wayfair Clearance Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Home Decor, Furniture and More

Overstock Customer Day Sale: Save on Millions of Items for 36 Hours

AllModern Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Select Home Decor & Outdoor Furniture Items

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Save Up to 65% on Fan Favorite Purses, Wallets & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Amazon Black Friday 2020 Luggage Deals from Tumi, Samsonite, Herschel, TravelPro and More

The Best Wine Club for Wine Lovers

See the Starbucks Color-Changing Cup and Shop Other Reusable Drinkware

 