Taking advantage of the warm weather to go on an adventure? Save big on outdoor gear and clothes right now at Backcountry. It's offering up to 40% Off hundreds of items at its Gear Closet Clearance Sale.

Take up to 40% on gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry sale.

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face Backcountry Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top The North Face The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top insulated jacket is a must for fall outdoor adventures. Get it now for 35% off. $64 (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

Kendall Jenner's Tie-Dye Alo Yoga Set Screams Summer -- Shop Her Look

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

Amazon's Best Deals for Summer

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Underwear and Bras

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Madewell Is Having a Secret Stock Sale -- Score Up to 60% Off

REI Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Camping Gear, Outdoor Essentials and More