Shopping

Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Gear and Clothing from The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Head & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
backcountry sale
Courtesy of Backcountry

Taking advantage of the warm weather to go on an adventure? Save big on outdoor gear and clothes right now at Backcountry. It's offering up to 40% Off  hundreds of items at its Gear Closet Clearance Sale. 

Take up to 40% on gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry sale.

Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Active Tank Top
Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Active Tank Top
Backcountry
Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Active Tank Top
Be cute and ready to camp in this Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Active Tank Top.
$33 (REGULARLY $50)
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Backcountry
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Make sure your sleeping bag can keep you warm through the night like this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic. 
$101 (REGULARLY $135)
The North FaceJester 27.5L Backpack
The North FaceJester 27.5L Backpack
Backcountry
The North FaceJester 27.5L Backpack
Whether you're heading out to the woods or you're heading back to school, The North FaceJester 27.5L Backpack carries everything you need.
$41 (REGULARLY $80)
Patagonia Crestview Pant
Patagonia Crestview Pant
Backcountry
Patagonia Crestview Pant
Summer doesn't mean you don't need pants when you camp. The Patagonia Crestview Pant are a steal at 45% off. 
$71 (REGULARLY $129)
Roark RevivalBogor Jacket
Roark RevivalBogor Jacket
Backcountry
Roark RevivalBogor Jacket
Wear this on chilly nights, or use it as a dedicated camping jacket. 
$59 (REGULARLY $80)
Stoic StoicSun Shelter
Stoic StoicSun Shelter
Backcountry
Stoic StoicSun Shelter
Even if you're not into camping, a tent like this sun shelter can come in handy. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
ALPS MountaineeringSpirit Chair
ALPS MountaineeringSpirit Chair
Backcountry
ALPS MountaineeringSpirit Chair
Be prepared to sit anywhere in the MountaineeringSpirit Chair from Alps. 
$49 (REGULARLY $50)
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
Backcountry
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in various colors and is up to 60% off the retail price.
$112 AT BACKCOUNTRY (REGULARLY $149)
The North Face Downtown Parka
The North Face Downtown Parka
Backcountry
The North Face Downtown Parka
The North Face Downtown Parka has a 550-fill down insulation, a two layer shell, an adjustable and removable hood and faux fur ruff. This parka also comes in Black, Navy, Grey and Purple.
$180 (REGULARLY $299)
Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
Backcountry
Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top insulated jacket is a must for fall outdoor adventures. Get it now for 35% off. 
$64 (REGULARLY $99)
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
It's not cold yet, but we absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. Perfect for layering, this is what you need for your fall adventures.
$59 (REGULARLY $99)

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

Kendall Jenner's Tie-Dye Alo Yoga Set Screams Summer -- Shop Her Look

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

Amazon's Best Deals for Summer

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Underwear and Bras

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Madewell Is Having a Secret Stock Sale -- Score Up to 60% Off

REI Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Camping Gear, Outdoor Essentials and More

 