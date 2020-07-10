Backcountry Sale: Take up to 40% off North Face, Patagonia and More

Prepping for an upcoming backpacking or camping trip? There are three ways to save on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry's July Sale.

First, take 40% off North Face gear and apparel from now through July 31. Through the same date, take up to 50% off select new Backcountry bike gear and apparel. Finally, take an extra 40% off Arc'teryx products through July 24th at 11:59 p.m. MST. No coupon code is needed, as these deals are applied automatically.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the July Backcountry sale.

Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 Trail Running Shoe at 30% Off

Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 Trail Running Shoe Nike Backcountry Air Zoom Terra Kiger 5 Trail Running Shoe Nike Tackle a variety of terrains with this durable Nike running shoe. REGULARLY $129.95 $90.97 at Backcountry

Patagonia Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit at 40% Off

Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit Patagonia Backcountry Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit Patagonia This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 40% off at Backcountry, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $149 $89.40 at Backcountry

The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket at 40% Off

Osito Fleece Jacket The North Face Backcountry Osito Fleece Jacket The North Face We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. Save 40% of this jacket, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $98.95 $59.37 at Backcountry

The North Face Class V Short at 40% Off

Class V Short The North Face Backcountry Class V Short The North Face In addition to winter gear, hiking boots and other outdoor clothing, The North Face makes cute, everyday apparel like drawstring shorts. REGULARLY $39.95 $23.97 at Backcountry

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket at 30% Off

Nano Puff Insulated Jacket Patagonia Backcountry Nano Puff Insulated Jacket Patagonia This Patagonia lightweight, synthetic insulated jacket is perfect for outdoor pursuits. Its water-repellent finish keeps rain at bay. Get 30% off this Patagonia jacket, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $199 $139.30 at Backcountry

The North Face Vault 26L Backpack at 40% Off

Vault 26L Backpack The North Face Backcountry Vault 26L Backpack The North Face This North Face Vault 26L minimalist backpack is perfect to get to class or to get on the trial. Its flexVent keeps back ventilated and dry in hot temperatures and has women-specific shoulder straps. Get this backpack now for 40% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $54.95 $32.97 at Backcountry

The North Face Aleutian Sleeping Bag

Aleutian Sleeping Bag The North Face Backcountry Aleutian Sleeping Bag The North Face This North Face roomy, warm, and lightweight sleeping bag doesn't break bank. Get it now for 40% off retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $98.95 $59.37 at Backcountry

