Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Sale Styles from The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Head & More

By ETonline Staff
Courtesy of Backcountry

Prepping for an upcoming backpacking, skiing or camping trip? Save big on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry is offering up to 60% Off Winter Gear & Apparel. This offer is available until Oct. 11.

Plus, continue to save up to 40% on gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry sale.

Rhea Ridge Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear
Mountain Hardwear Rhea Ridge Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear
Rhea Ridge Hooded Jacket
Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear's Rhea Ridge Hooded Jacket is insulated with down and the perfect jacket for all your winter outdoor activity. This jacket comes in six different colors and is 63% off.

REGULARLY $244.95

Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
Backcountry
Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in seven different colors and is 61% off the retail price.

REGULARLY $148.95

Downtown Parka
The North Face
The North Face Downtown Parka
Backcountry
Downtown Parka
The North Face

The North Face Downtown Parka has a 550-fill down insulation, a two layer shell, an adjustable and removable hood and faux fur ruff.

REGULARLY $298.95

Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket
Backcountry
Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket
Backcountry
Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket
Backcountry

The Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket is filled with goose-down and is water-resistant. This is the perfect winter jacket for everyday pursuits or rugged outdoor activites. 

REGULARLY $249.95

Falketind Warm1 Fleece Jacket
Norrona
Norrona Falketind Warm1 Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
Falketind Warm1 Fleece Jacket
Norrona

The Norrona Falketind Warm1 Jacket is made of fleece with stretchy fabric, thumbholes, a high collar and a chin protector. 

REGULARLY $119

Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's
Patagonia
Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's
Patagonia
Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover - Women's
Patagonia

The Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover is made of double-faced fleece. This pullover is soft, warm, eco-friendly and 25% off.

REGULARLY $119

Raven 28L Backpack
Fjallraven
Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack
Backcountry
Raven 28L Backpack
Fjallraven

This Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack has enough room for you to put a days worth of gear in, whether you are outdoors or casually going out for the day.

REGULARLY $109.95

Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
Backcountry
Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top
The North Face

The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off.

REGULARLY $98.95

Cargo Tech Capri
Stoic
Stoic Cargo Tech Capri
Backcountry
Cargo Tech Capri
Stoic

Stoic Cargo Tech Capri's are made of moisture-wicking fabric. These pants have plenty of pockets to keep all your necessities.

REGULARLY $59.95

Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit
Patagonia
patagonia_nireta_one_piece_swimsuit
Backcountry
Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit
Patagonia

This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 65% off at Backcountry, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $149

Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Osito Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
Osito Fleece Jacket
The North Face

We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. This zip up jacket is available in many different colors Save 35% of this jacket, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $98.95

Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel
Sorel Ella Jute Sandal
Backcountry
Ella Jute Sandal
Sorel

These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 55% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $79.95

Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry
Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry
Silver Fork 750 Down Parka
Backcountry

This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions.

Lost Wildflower Dress
Patagonia
Patagonia Lost Wildflower Dress
Backcountry
Lost Wildflower Dress
Patagonia

Patagonia's Lost Wildflower Dress is flowy, wrinkle resistant and has adjustable straps. 

REGULARLY $149

