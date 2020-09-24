Backcountry Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Sale Styles from The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Head & More
Prepping for an upcoming backpacking, skiing or camping trip? Save big on outdoor gear at online retailer Backcountry is offering up to 60% Off Winter Gear & Apparel. This offer is available until Oct. 11.
Plus, continue to save up to 40% on gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.
Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia and Sorel. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry sale.
Mountain Hardwear's Rhea Ridge Hooded Jacket is insulated with down and the perfect jacket for all your winter outdoor activity. This jacket comes in six different colors and is 63% off.
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in seven different colors and is 61% off the retail price.
The North Face Downtown Parka has a 550-fill down insulation, a two layer shell, an adjustable and removable hood and faux fur ruff.
The Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Hooded Jacket is filled with goose-down and is water-resistant. This is the perfect winter jacket for everyday pursuits or rugged outdoor activites.
The Norrona Falketind Warm1 Jacket is made of fleece with stretchy fabric, thumbholes, a high collar and a chin protector.
The Patagonia Synchilla Lightweight Snap-T Fleece Pullover is made of double-faced fleece. This pullover is soft, warm, eco-friendly and 25% off.
This Fjallraven Raven 24L Backpack has enough room for you to put a days worth of gear in, whether you are outdoors or casually going out for the day.
The North Face Osito Hybrid 1/4-Zip Top is an insulated jacket that is now 40% off.
Stoic Cargo Tech Capri's are made of moisture-wicking fabric. These pants have plenty of pockets to keep all your necessities.
This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 65% off at Backcountry, while supplies last.
We absolutely love this North Face Fleece zip up jacket. It is perfect for layering and super soft. This jacket will keeps you very warm too. This zip up jacket is available in many different colors Save 35% of this jacket, while supplies last.
These Sorel Ella Jute Sandals comes in two colors: white and camel brown. These super cute sandals are 55% off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Backcountry Silver Fork 750 Down Parka is perfect for wearing around town or on your outdoor excursions.
Patagonia's Lost Wildflower Dress is flowy, wrinkle resistant and has adjustable straps.
