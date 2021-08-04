Taking advantage of the warm weather to go on an adventure? Save big on outdoor gear and clothes right now at Backcountry. It's offering up to 50% Off hundreds of items at its Summer Semi-Annual Sale.

Take up to 50% off gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc'teryx. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale.

Stoic StoicSun Shelter Backcountry Stoic StoicSun Shelter Even if you're not into camping, a tent like this sun shelter can come in handy. And you can get an extra 20% off through Aug. 4 (discount applied in cart). $64 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Backcountry Stansbury Down Parka Backcountry Backcountry Stansbury Down Parka The Backcountry Stansbury Down Parka has a 750-fill down insulation to keep you warm and a sleek silhouette to keep you looking stylish while doing so. This parka also comes in Black and Navy. $138 (REGULARLY $230) Buy Now

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler Backcountry Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler This compact cooler and backpack hybrid is perfect for transporting up to 24 cans of your favorite beverage on all your summer adventures. $75 (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

