Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale: Up to 50% Off Gear and Clothing from Patagonia, The North Face & More

By ETonline Staff
Courtesy of Backcountry

Taking advantage of the warm weather to go on an adventure? Save big on outdoor gear and clothes right now at Backcountry. It's offering up to 50% Off  hundreds of items at its Summer Semi-Annual Sale.

Take up to 50% off gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.

Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc'teryx. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale.

Beyond Yoga Cropped Tank Top
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank Top
Backcountry
Beyond Yoga Cropped Tank Top
Be cute and ready to camp in this Beyond Yoga Spacedye Cropped Tank Top.
$56 (REGULARLY $66)
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
Backcountry
StoicGroundwork Double Sleeping Bag
With room for two, this Groundwork Double Sleeping Bag from Stoic, is sure to keep you warm all night.
$115 (REGULARLY $135)
Dakine 365 Pack DLX 27L Backpack
DAKINE 365 Pack DLX 27L Backpack
Backcountry
Dakine 365 Pack DLX 27L Backpack
Whether you're heading out to the trails or you're heading back to school, the DAKINE 365 Pack DLX 27L Backpack carries everything you need.
$46 (REGULARLY $70)
Backcountry On the Go Pant
Backcountry On the Go Pant - Women's
Backcountry
Backcountry On the Go Pant
Summer doesn't mean you don't need pants when you camp. The Backcountry On the Go Pants are a steal at 40% off. 
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
The North Face Inlux Insulated Jacket
The North Face Inlux Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
The North Face Inlux Insulated Jacket
Wear this on chilly nights, or use it as a dedicated camping jacket. 
$99 (REGULARLY $199)
Stoic StoicSun Shelter
Stoic StoicSun Shelter
Backcountry
Stoic StoicSun Shelter
Even if you're not into camping, a tent like this sun shelter can come in handy. And you can get an extra 20% off through Aug. 4 (discount applied in cart). 
$64 (REGULARLY $100)
Stoic Fireside Side Table Camp Chair
Stoic Fireside Side Table Camp Chair
Backcountry
Stoic Fireside Side Table Camp Chair
Be prepared to take a seat and enjoy a convenient built-in table anywhere in the Stoic Fireside Side Table Camp Chair.
$45 (REGULARLY $80)
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
Backcountry
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt 3.0 Full-Zip Hoodie is a hoodie that you can wear anywhere and everywhere. This hoodie comes in various colors and is up to 30% off the retail price.
$104 (REGULARLY $149)
Backcountry Stansbury Down Parka
Backcountry Stansbury Down Parka
Backcountry
Backcountry Stansbury Down Parka
The Backcountry Stansbury Down Parka has a 750-fill down insulation to keep you warm and a sleek silhouette to keep you looking stylish while doing so. This parka also comes in Black and Navy.
$138 (REGULARLY $230)
prAna Transform High Waist Legging
prAna Transform High Waist Legging
Backcountry
prAna Transform High Waist Legging
A super soft, moisture-wicking pair of leggings is a must for outdoor adventures. 
$36 (REGULARLY $79)
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Backcountry
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
This compact cooler and backpack hybrid is perfect for transporting up to 24 cans of your favorite beverage on all your summer adventures.
$75 (REGULARLY $150)

