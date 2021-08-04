Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale: Up to 50% Off Gear and Clothing from Patagonia, The North Face & More
Taking advantage of the warm weather to go on an adventure? Save big on outdoor gear and clothes right now at Backcountry. It's offering up to 50% Off hundreds of items at its Summer Semi-Annual Sale.
Take up to 50% off gear and apparel from Backcountry. No promo code is needed -- the deals will be automatically applied.
Backcountry carries some of our favorite brands, like The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc'teryx. As for specific items, the retailer offers everything you could need for an outdoorsy summer, fall or winter adventure, from camping needs to hiking boots to a fleece jacket.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite outdoor deals and apparel at the Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25
Kendall Jenner's Tie-Dye Alo Yoga Set Screams Summer -- Shop Her Look
The Best Camping Gear for Summer
Amazon's Best Deals for Summer
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Underwear and Bras
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50
Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Madewell Is Having a Secret Stock Sale -- Score Up to 60% Off
REI Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Camping Gear, Outdoor Essentials and More