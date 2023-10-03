Thirty-one years down and forever to go! On Tuesday, Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated 31 years of marriage with sweet social media posts dedicated to one another.

Sharing a photo of the two backlit by the sunset, Michelle captioned her Instagram post by writing, "31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey! ❤️"

On his personal Instagram, the former president shared a sweet photo of the couple in an open field and dressed in matching dark blue jackets. He captioned his post, "Happy anniversary, sweetheart! @MichelleObama, you're brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful—and I'm lucky to call you mine."

Barack, 62, and Michelle, 59, tied the knot in 1992. They share two daughters -- Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22.

The couple is never shy when it comes to sharing their love for each other on social media. In August, Michelle shared a special shout-out for her longtime love to commemorate his 62nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my favorite thoughtful guy," she wrote on Instagram. "Love you, always, @BarackObama. 🥰."

Michelle's post featured a photo of the 44th president of the United States sitting outside on a table as he looked off into the distance.

The couple is also candid about the hard times in their three decades of marriage. In May, during a sit-down interview with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, Barack elaborated on Michelle's comments from a panel last year, where she admitted that there was a 10-year period early in her marriage when she "couldn't stand" her husband.

When asked how he's been able to get back into Michelle's good graces, Barack candidly replied that "it sure helps to be out of the White House."

The politician went on to share that having "a little more time" to spend with his spouse has also contributed to their happier marriage.

Michelle also said that it was during their daughters' early years, as Barack was beginning his political career, that the animosity between the couple hit its highest point.

"People think I'm being catty by saying this -- it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," she recalled. "We're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even.' And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever."

"There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? Ten years -- we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 -- it's just how you look at it," she added. "And people give up . . . 'Five years; I can't take it.'"

Thankfully, their rocky period is long behind them.

