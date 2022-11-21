We love a celeb-approved style find as much as the next person — especially if it's budget-friendly, too. Which is why when Julia Roberts sported BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring set on the red carpet a few years back, fans and fashion forecasters alike took notice — and eventually made the ring a best-seller for the luxury jewelry brand, in the process.

Fortunately, the ring style is now not only back in stock at BaubleBar, but it's also majorly marked down. Right now, BaubleBar's Black Friday Sale is taking 30% off sitewide, including the luxury jewelry brand's best-selling Alidia Collection. Some of the newest stackable styles from the Alidia Collection such as the chic Mini Alidia Ring and Alice Ring styles are on sale with the code BB30.

Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring This Julia Roberts-approved jewelry piece features baguette stones settled in a classic eternity band style. Whether you're looking to invest in a clear, elegant color or a more colorful version, the ring can add a luxurious (yet surprisingly affordable) touch to any outfit. $48 $18 WITH CODE BB30 Shop Now

The Alidia Ring, in particular, features elegant, baguette stones which rest just beside one another in a chic eternity band style. While the statement jewelry piece might be Pretty Woman-approved, it's far from the only celeb-loved accessory from BaubleBar.

Gregg DeGuire/Stringer/Getty Images

Brie Larson and Kate Hudson have been spotted in BaubleBar's stackable Pisa Bracelets (now also on sale), and Lizzo has proven to be a fan of the brand, as well — wearing everything from the Vanessa Hoop earrings to the BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace.

Ahead, shop more stylish jewelry pieces that are currently on sale through BaubleBar's Black Friday sale.

Alice Ring BaubleBar Alice Ring Simple gold prongs and spherical gems provide a more dainty, delicate alternative to BaubleBar's best-selling Alidia Ring. $48 $5 WITH CODE BB30 Buy Now

Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet This simple, golden Pisa Bracelet has been spotted on the likes of celebrities like Brie Larson. Plus, it can easily be paired with BaubleBar's gold ball bracelet styles. $30 $21 WITH CODE BB30 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

La Mer's Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly 50% Off Right Now

The Best Black Friday Deals on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

HBO Max's Black Friday Deal Lowers Price to Only $2 Per Month

Get 60% off Running Shoes and Gear at Nike's Black Friday Sale

The Always Pan From Our Place Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums for Black Friday 2022

Sephora's Cyber Week Sale Starts Today: Shop The 20 Best Deals

Take 20% Off Bedding and Home Gifts at Parachute's Black Friday Sale

Tory Burch Just Put Over 300 New Styles On Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Ashley Graham Says Everyone Needs These 10 Style Pieces (Exclusive)