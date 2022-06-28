Best 4th of July Deals at Walmart: Sales on Patio Furniture, Electronics, and More
If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer and the 4th of July.
Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new outdoor furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your summer shopping needs.
If you want free shipping all all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you'll want to check out Walmart+. And, right now if you sign up for Walmart+, which is $12.95/month or $98/year, new members get six months of Spotify Premiumfor free. Enjoy listening to ad-free music and sign up now to start a free 30-day trial.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best sales at Walmart this 4th of July. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.
This utility wagon is great for transporting all of your beach necessities. Plus, when not in beach use, it's great for bringing all of your groceries inside in one single trip.
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
The Dyson Pure Cool TP02 is a tower air purifier fan that is a must-have this summer. It connects to WiFi so the tower can be remotely controlled, and it has a night-time auto mode that purifies when needed, but only using the quietest settings.
This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.
This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.
The Blackstone Griddle also comes with built-in air fryers that can hold up to 2 quarts of food, which helps cook your meal all at once.
Find relief during hot summer days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.
The Sony 4K smart TV boasts lifelike picture quality that'll enhance your viewing experience.
Be prepared for beach days with these quick-drying swim trunks.
The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.
The compact Geemax folding treadmill can be adjusted to fit under your desk and can be controlled with a remote control for a convenient home workout.
Sometimes all you need is a trusty oscillating tower fan to keep you cool.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.
Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.
This mountain bike would be a great gift to yourself.
The cornhole game doesn't have to stop when the sun goes down. Keep enjoying the fun backyard game with your friends with this light-up board.
A must-have item for the summer, this cute, inflatable pool set is easy to set-up and put away. It's durable and can fit the whole family for some pool-time fun.
This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.
This monokini is priced just right for summer.
This laptop is a steal at $300 off.
Outdoor hosting season is here. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.
