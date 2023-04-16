Spring has sprung, and so too have some incredible deals on Apple products over at Amazon. Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are on sale right now for just 99 cents away from their lowest price ever. Thanks to a 20% discount, you can get the second-generation AirPods Pro for $200, but there’s a good chance this deal will end soon. This AirPods deal only lasted a few days last time around, so we recommend snagging the wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for less while you still can.

Normally $250, the second-generation AirPods Pro with the best noise cancellation and sound quality are on sale for $199.99. This discount matches the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. Twice as powerful as that of the first-gen model, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 33% more than the first generation earbuds.

While you won't see any AirPods on sale directly from Apple, Amazon has the best AirPods deals available right now. Get $60 off a new pair of AirPods and $70 off AirPods Max. From the newer AirPod Max to the earlier versions of the original earbuds, we've rounded up all the best AirPods deals available now.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $159 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $480 Shop Now

The Apple deals don't stop at AirPods. Apple subsidiary Beats makes the comfortable Beats Studio3 wireless headphones that are one of the best pairs for traveling and commuting — thanks to strong noise cancellation and a 22-hour battery life. Regularly $350, Beats Studio3 are currently on sale for 43% off at Amazon. Beats Studio3 headphones connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth and fold for extra portability.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $350 $200 Shop Now

A pair of quality headphones can be a game changer on plane and trains, for working from home, or during a grueling workout. Listening to music without distractions is simply the best for increasing your focus and enjoying your day. If your earbuds have run their course, some of the best headphones and wireless earbuds are on sale right now.

Aside from price, the main qualities to look for when you're shopping for headphones are the sound quality, noise-cancelling capability and battery life. Whether you're looking for some Bluetooth earbuds to pair with your phone or you just want some wireless headphones to experience total freedom with no cords, there are impressive discounts on Amazon from Beats Fit Pro to Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Amazon is overflowing with tech savings to get top-rated headphones for less. Ahead, we've rounded up all the best deals on headphones and wireless earbuds you can shop now.

Best Earbud Deals on Amazon

Not only are in-ear headphones the most portable, the top models today have improved in sound quality. Because they fit snug in your ears, you get a slightly better audio experience when compared to similar on-ear or over-the-ear headphone models.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique approach to noise-cancellation. These wireless headphones reduce outside noise but don't completely omit every noise. If you activate the Active Noise Cancellation feature, the Galaxy Buds Live will allow you to hear whenever someone is trying to talk to you or whenever there's an announcement on the subway platform. $150 $99 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Answer calls and instantly switch to talking with voice detection, and let in the sounds that matter most with 4 Ambient levels. The noise cancelling and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for working out, virtual meetings, and just enjoying your music anywhere. $200 $140 Shop Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears — even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. $250 $190 Shop Now

Best Headphone Deals on Amazon

A little less portable than earbuds, over-ear headphones can play a larger range of sound frequencies. So, you get to enjoy a more accurate and detailed music-listening experience with over-ear headphones. You'll also get some quality noise cancellation features thanks to the anatomy of the ear pads. Because they cup over your ears, they give you some cushion from outside sounds.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Have top-of-the-line sound quality even on the go wearing these wireless Solo3 headphones. Low on battery life? Charge the headphones for 5 minutes and get 3 full hours of battery life with their Fast Fuel technology. $200 $130 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

