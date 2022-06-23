Best Amazon Deals on Inflatable Pools Just in Time for Summer
With temperatures rising, everyone's looking for a way to escape the summer heat that doesn't involve sitting in front of an AC unit. Thankfully, Amazon just launched a surprise sale on inflatable pools ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon's secret sale offers an array of different inflatable pools, and all of our picks have size options for kids and adults. All the markdowns on inflatable pools start at $40, which makes the dream of having a pool in your backyard all the more attainable.
Ahead, we've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools that Amazon has to offer. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new inflatable pool and what kind of pool floats you want to pair with it.
Shop some of Amazon's best inflatable pools on sale right now.
Grab this 120" x 72" x 22" inflatable pool swim center at a 60% discount and enjoy a summer filled with fun.
This inflatable pool has a built-in basketball hoop, which is perfect for your little ones' playtime.
This 12' x 30" inflatable pool comes with a cartridge filter pump, so you don't have to worry about dirt and debris making your pool dirty.
It only takes a few minutes to fully inflate this inflatable pool with an electric pump. At 120" X 72" X 22", you and the entire family can enjoy some pool time without having to travel to the community pool.
This large family pool comes complete with inflatable seats and backrests, so your whole family can relax and beat the summer heat.
Host a mini pool party this summer with the help of this 150" x 72" x 22" inflatable pool that can accommodate both kids and adults easily.
This inflatable swimming pool is made with food-grade PVC, so it won't irritate your skin even after hours of fun in the summer heat.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals are Live Now: The 25 Best Early Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now
The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer
The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022
22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50
The Best Ice Cream Makers for Homemade Frozen Treats This Summer
The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Patio and Garden Essentials
Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More
Crocs Summer Sale: Take up to 25% off Clogs and Sandals to Slip Into This Summer 2022
Save Up to 40% on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Summer Sale 2022
The 12 Best Deals from Kate Spade's Summer Sale
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 50% Off Just in Time for Summer