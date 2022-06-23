With temperatures rising, everyone's looking for a way to escape the summer heat that doesn't involve sitting in front of an AC unit. Thankfully, Amazon just launched a surprise sale on inflatable pools ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon's secret sale offers an array of different inflatable pools, and all of our picks have size options for kids and adults. All the markdowns on inflatable pools start at $40, which makes the dream of having a pool in your backyard all the more attainable.

Ahead, we've gathered some of the best deals on inflatable pools that Amazon has to offer. All you need to do is figure out where you'll put your new inflatable pool and what kind of pool floats you want to pair with it.

Shop some of Amazon's best inflatable pools on sale right now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals are Live Now: The 25 Best Early Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced: Best Early Deals to Shop Now

The Best Pool Accessories on Amazon to Stay Entertained All Summer

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022

22 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50

The Best Ice Cream Makers for Homemade Frozen Treats This Summer

The Best Beach Chairs and Umbrellas for Your Summer Vacation

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Patio and Garden Essentials

Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

Crocs Summer Sale: Take up to 25% off Clogs and Sandals to Slip Into This Summer 2022

Save Up to 40% on Stylish Handbags at Coach's Summer Sale 2022

The 12 Best Deals from Kate Spade's Summer Sale

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are 50% Off Just in Time for Summer