Best Amazon Deals on Travel Luggage Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage for Memorial Day Travel
Whether you’re planning a Memorial Day weekend trip or are finally taking the summer vacation you postponed last year, it may be time to get equipped with the travel essentials needed for your next getaway. Now is a great time to get discounts on travel gear because a number of retailers are currently offering major luggage deals. There's a wide range of Memorial Day Amazon deals from luggage sets to duffel bags to sleep masks for adventurers and those who like to travel in style. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score these deals and get them in time for your Memorial Day travel.
Right now, you can save on popular travel luggage from Samsonite, Coolife, American Tourister and Rockland. Even if you’re not personally in the market for luggage, travel gear like suitcases make great birthday and wedding gifts. From carry-ons to 3-piece luggage sets, here are the best deals on travel essentials at Amazon to shop right now.
The Best Luggage Set
This Samsonite spinner luggage set has a 21-inch bag, perfect for a carry-on, and a 28-inch bag, perfect for a sturdy, checked bag.
This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.
Going on a trip to Disney this year? Arrive in style with this American Tourister Mickey Mouse spinner luggage set.
At $100 off, this 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything off your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set.
The Travelers Club 4-piece luggage set comes with a 26-inch spinner bag, a 20-inch carry-on spinner bag, a boarding tote and a travel toiletry bag. This set has it all.
This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim.
This black softside carry-on set comes with a spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag — which is perfect to use as a carry-on bag or a daycation handbag.
The Best Carry On Luggage
If you want a versatile duffel bag that you can take on a quick weekend trip or to the gym, this Adidas bag is for you.
The American Tourister Moonlight Hardside 21-inch carry-on is expandable and highly functional. It also comes in several eye-catching colors and designs.
If you've ever traveled on Frontier or Spirit airlines, you know how much costs add up especially for extra luggage. Narwey's Travel Carry-On Bag was specifically made to fit under budget airline seats to help save you money. The foldable bag holds more than you expect.
This Samsonite carry-on fits under most major airlines' seats, which is useful if you don't want to deal with overhead storage.
In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.
The Best Travel Gear
This handy toiletry travel bag keeps all your makeup, toiletries and accessories in one convenient place. Plus, it's water-resistant and comes with a hanging hook.
Looking for peace and quiet while you're traveling? This wireless headphones offers up to 22 hours of battery life and have adjustable ear cups that you can customize your fit to a comfort level.
This sleep mask is like a portable blackout curtain. Plus, it has 49,000 5-star reviews.
This hanging baggage scale easily prevents overweight-baggage charges -- a must-have for traveling!
Time to replace the old wired headphones to the new and improve AirPods Pro. These AirPods have force sensors that'll let you control your music, answer or end calls, and charge them more in seconds.
We still need special bottles for our toiletries when we're traveling. This travel bottle set is an Amazon Choice product.
If you're in the market for a new travel backpack, this one is an Amazon bestseller.
Noise cancelling headphones for infants is essential baby gear for traveling.
Make sure your water is filtered no matter where you go with a Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle.
Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a road trip, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling.
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.
Travel like you're a millionaire with these headphones. The headphones offer an enhanced bass tone that can play your music like you're in a recording studio with its AKG-tuned 12mm speakers. Plus, it also has noise cancellation to block out any background noise when you're on a train, bus, or airplane.
This belt bag comes with an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. It's great to use on a travel day when you need to have your credit card, passport and other documents easily accessible.
This packing cube set is a best seller on Amazon. It keeps all your travel essentials organized.
