Best Amazon Deals on Travel Luggage Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

Best Amazon Deals on Luggage for Memorial Day Travel

By ETonline Staff
Best Travel Gear
Amazon

Whether you’re planning a Memorial Day weekend trip or are finally taking the summer vacation you postponed last year, it may be time to get equipped with the travel essentials needed for your next getaway. Now is a great time to get discounts on travel gear because a number of retailers are currently offering major luggage deals. There's a wide range of Memorial Day Amazon deals from luggage sets to duffel bags to sleep masks for adventurers and those who like to travel in style. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score these deals and get them in time for your Memorial Day travel.

Right now, you can save on popular travel luggage from Samsonite, Coolife, American Tourister and Rockland. Even if you’re not personally in the market for luggage, travel gear like suitcases make great birthday and wedding gifts. From carry-ons to 3-piece luggage sets, here are the best deals on travel essentials at Amazon to shop right now.

The Best Luggage Set

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Luggage, 2-Piece Set
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Luggage, 2-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Luggage, 2-Piece Set

This Samsonite spinner luggage set has a 21-inch bag, perfect for a carry-on, and a 28-inch bag, perfect for a sturdy, checked bag.

$300$217
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set with TSA Lock Spinner

This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.

$190$175 WITH COUPON
American Tourister Disney Hardside Luggage, 2-Piece Set
American Tourister Disney Hardside Luggage, 2-Piece Set
Amazon
American Tourister Disney Hardside Luggage, 2-Piece Set

Going on a trip to Disney this year? Arrive in style with this American Tourister Mickey Mouse spinner luggage set.

$200$160
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase
COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase
Amazon
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set Suitcase

At $100 off, this 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything off your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set. 

$300$200
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set
Amazon
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set

The Travelers Club 4-piece luggage set comes with a 26-inch spinner bag, a 20-inch carry-on spinner bag, a boarding tote and a travel toiletry bag. This set has it all.

$140$130
Showkoo Luggage Set
Showkoo Luggage Set
Amazon
Showkoo Luggage Set

This luggage set is durable, and the wheels easily spin to adjust to your maneuvering needs. It comes in a variety of colors so they're easy spot at baggage claim.

$190$175 WITH COUPON
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon
Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set

This black softside carry-on set comes with a spinner wheel luggage and a tote bag — which is perfect to use as a carry-on bag or a daycation handbag. 

$60$51

The Best Carry On Luggage

Adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
Adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
Adidas Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag

If you want a versatile duffel bag that you can take on a quick weekend trip or to the gym, this Adidas bag is for you.

$35$30
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

The American Tourister Moonlight Hardside 21-inch carry-on is expandable and highly functional. It also comes in several eye-catching colors and designs.

$140$98
Narwey Travel Carry-On Bag
Narwey Travel Carry on Luggage
Amazon
Narwey Travel Carry-On Bag

If you've ever traveled on Frontier or Spirit airlines, you know how much costs add up especially for extra luggage. Narwey's Travel Carry-On Bag was specifically made to fit under budget airline seats to help save you money. The foldable bag holds more than you expect.

$14$12
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

This Samsonite carry-on fits under most major airlines' seats, which is useful if you don't want to deal with overhead storage.

$145$120
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Weekender Travel Bag

In the fabric you know and love, the lightweight yet durable quilted cotton is great for minimalist travel or as a carryon bag to hold your toiletry bag, hand sanitizer and neck pillow and other travel essentials.

$95$80

 

The Best Travel Gear

Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag
Amazon
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

This handy toiletry travel bag keeps all your makeup, toiletries and accessories in one convenient place. Plus, it's water-resistant and comes with a hanging hook.

$32$28
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats

Looking for peace and quiet while you're traveling? This wireless headphones offers up to 22 hours of battery life and have adjustable ear cups that you can customize your fit to a comfort level. 

$350$200
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

This sleep mask is like a portable blackout curtain. Plus, it has 49,000 5-star reviews. 

$20$10
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert
Amazon
Travel Inspira 110LB Digital Luggage Scale with Overweight Alert

This hanging baggage scale easily prevents overweight-baggage charges -- a must-have for traveling!

$17$12
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple

Time to replace the old wired headphones to the new and improve AirPods Pro. These AirPods have force sensors that'll let you control your music, answer or end calls, and charge them more in seconds. 

$249$197
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set
Amazon
POLENTAT 17 Pcs Silicone Travel Bottles Set

We still need special bottles for our toiletries when we're traveling. This travel bottle set is an Amazon Choice product.

$26$14
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

If you're in the market for a new travel backpack, this one is an Amazon bestseller. 

$42$30
BBTKCARE Noise Cancelling Headphones for Babies
BBTKCARE Noise Cancelling Headphones for Babies
Amazon
BBTKCARE Noise Cancelling Headphones for Babies

Noise cancelling headphones for infants is essential baby gear for traveling. 

$30$19
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle
Amazon
Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle

Make sure your water is filtered no matter where you go with a Membrane Solutions Water Filter Bottle.

$24 $20 WITH COUPON
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain
Amazon
BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain

Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a road trip, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. 

$16$10
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case

This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.

$20$13
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds
SAMSUNG
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds
Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds
SAMSUNG

Travel like you're a millionaire with these headphones. The headphones offer an enhanced bass tone that can play your music like you're in a recording studio with its AKG-tuned 12mm speakers. Plus, it also has noise cancellation to block out any background noise when you're on a train, bus, or airplane.

$170$150
Zorfin Belt Bag
Zorfin Belt Bag
Amazon
Zorfin Belt Bag

This belt bag comes with an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. It's great to use on a travel day when you need to have your credit card, passport and other documents easily accessible. 

$25$23
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes
Amazon
Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes

This packing cube set is a best seller on Amazon. It keeps all your travel essentials organized. 

$27$26

