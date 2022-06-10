Best Amazon Deals on Luggage for Travel Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Whether you’re planning a weekend trip or are finally taking the summer vacation you postponed last year, it may be time to get equipped with the travel essentials needed for your next getaway. Now is a great time to get discounts on travel gear because a number of retailers are currently offering major luggage deals. There's a wide range of Amazon Prime Day deals from luggage sets to duffel bags to sleep masks for adventurers and those who like to travel in style. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score these deals and get them in time for your travel.

Right now, you can save on popular travel luggage from Samsonite, Coolife, American Tourister and Rockland. Even if you’re not personally in the market for luggage, travel gear like suitcases make great birthday and wedding gifts. From carry-ons to 3-piece luggage sets, here are the best deals on travel essentials at Amazon to shop right now.

The Best Luggage Set

The Best Carry On Luggage

Narwey Travel Carry-On Bag Amazon Narwey Travel Carry-On Bag If you've ever traveled on Frontier or Spirit airlines, you know how much costs add up especially for extra luggage. Narwey's Travel Carry-On Bag was specifically made to fit under budget airline seats to help save you money. The foldable bag holds more than you expect. $14 $12 Buy Now

The Best Travel Gear

Apple AirPods Pro Apple Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple Give Dad a major audio upgrade with the new and improved AirPods Pro. These AirPods have force sensors that'll let him control his music and answer or end calls. Plus, these AirPods are even sweat and water-resistant. $249 $175 BUY NOW

BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain Amazon BELONGME 4 Pack AirTag Keychain Whether you're headed to the airport, a theme park or a road trip, these keychains allow you to attach an AirTag on any valuables you need to keep track of while traveling. $16 $10 Buy Now

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds SAMSUNG Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds SAMSUNG Travel like you're a millionaire with these headphones. The headphones offer an enhanced bass tone that can play your music like you're in a recording studio with its AKG-tuned 12mm speakers. Plus, it also has noise cancellation to block out any background noise when you're on a train, bus, or airplane. $170 $100 BUY NOW

Zorfin Belt Bag Amazon Zorfin Belt Bag This belt bag comes with an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. It's great to use on a travel day when you need to have your credit card, passport and other documents easily accessible. $25 $23 Buy Now

