Best Amazon Deals on Swimwear under $50

Amazon's Prime Day 2021 ended June 22, but we're still seeing deals on swimwear. You don't want to wait to shop to get huge markdowns on summer fashion must-haves. Amazon Deals are rolling out deep discounts on swimwear! Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach at your sunny destination. You can grab discounts on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon for under $50 -- we picked out our favorites to check out below.

Whether you're currently planning for a cool and fun (and socially distanced) getaway with your closest friends, opting for a warm and relaxing time in isolation, planning a nearby camping trip or even looking forward to a staycation at home, the right bikini or one-piece will be just the thing to get your mind in the mood to turn on those out-of-office emails and turn off everything else.

As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for swimsuit season, ET Style pulled together the best swimwear on Amazon to add to your luggage (whether it be a trusted duffle or a hard-sided suitcase). From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you. That way, all your time and energy can go toward planning the itinerary for your upcoming trip.

Beyond swimsuits, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks of the best swimwear -- from two-piece bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits -- at Amazon.

CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini Amazon CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini Don't underestimate the slimming power of these high waisted bikini bottoms. The high waist striped bottoms paired with the ruffle top with adjustable straps is the perfect fit for a variety of figures. $29 AT AMAZON Buy Now

LALAGEN Halter Swimdress Amazon LALAGEN Halter Swimdress Nothing beats the comfort of a swim dress. This tankini set provides plenty of support where you need it -- it has an underwire bra with moulded cups to keep everything in place. $34 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Holipick Tankini Swimsuit Holipick Tankini Swimsuit Holipick Tankini Swimsuit There's a lot to love about this adorable floral print tankini -- it's a #1 Best Seller on Amazon and it comes in 23 other prints and patterns. $28 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

