For holiday gifts that are thoughtful and budget-friendly -- Amazon has what you're looking for! Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide is out and it has awesome gift ideas under $50. The gift guide arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Amazon is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the JBL Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker, Corkcicle Insulated Coffee Mug, Homesick Scented Candle and more! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Holiday Sale.

The shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30, gifts under $50, and gifts under $100. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing important holiday shipping deadlines.

Browse through our under-$50 picks from Amazon below.

Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand Amazon Nulaxy Laptop Stand Make working at home more comfortable with the Nulaxy Laptop Stand. The ergonomic design raises your laptop 6" to keep your computer at eye-level. It's compatible with MacBook Air Pro, Dell XPS, HP, Lenovo and more. $30 $27 Buy Now

Homesick Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Scented Candle Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. $34 $27 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $50 $35 Buy Now

Off Topic Adult Party Game Amazon Off Topic Adult Party Game To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night. $30 Buy Now

BUYDEEM DT-640 4-Slice Toaster Amazon BUYDEEM DT-640 4-Slice Toaster This retro stainless steel toaster goes above and beyond its 7 toast shade settings. It's also a bagel expert with extra wide slots and has 4 Slice Dual Independent Control Panels so you can toast your bread perfectly every single time. $80 $48 Buy Now

Corkcicle Coffee Mug Amazon Corkcicle Coffee Mug The Corkcicle 16oz Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. $49 $35 Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $60 $45 Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 The Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. $80 $45 Buy Now

