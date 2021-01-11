Shopping

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Baby Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Kids and baby deals
Getty Images

The year is here and Amazon's New Year Sale is full of deep discounts and markdowns! 

Now's the perfect time to grab deals for the whole family, including your little ones. A range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns are on sale even after the holidays. Shop major deals on baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. 

Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Shop our top picks below and check back as we update you with more on Amazon's New Year Sale

Hook On High Chair for Babies and Toddlers
Ijovin
hook on high chair booster seat
Amazon
Hook On High Chair for Babies and Toddlers
Ijovin
Baby is ready to eat when you are with the hook on high chair. The portable high chair folds up and has a carrying bag so baby can join you for dinner wherever you go. 
REGULARLY $69.99
Muslin Sleeping Sack with 2-Way Zipper
Amazing Baby
sleep sack cotton muslin wearable blanket
Amazon
Muslin Sleeping Sack with 2-Way Zipper
Amazing Baby
Every new mom should be armed with a sleep sack for baby. Made with breathable cotton muslin, babies stay comfortable and safe while they sleep in this wearable blanket. 
REGULARLY $17.99
Diaper Plus Pail
Dekor
Diaper Dekor Plus Pail
Amazon
Diaper Plus Pail
Dekor
Every nursery needs a diaper pail, but this one is a game-changer: It's hands-free. 
Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub,
The First Years
The First Years Sure Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub in Teal
Amazon
Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub,
The First Years
After a day of diaper changes, give baby a spa treatment in this tub. It's designed to keep babies comfortable while they bathe.
REGULARLY $49.99
Baby Proofing Table Corner Guards
CalMyotis
corner protectors for child safety
Amazon
Baby Proofing Table Corner Guards
CalMyotis
Make sure corner protectors are part of your baby-proofing tool kit. The soft, transparent material covers sharp corners to keep babies and toddlers safe from bumps and bruises. 
Non-contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby
Amplim
Medical Grade Noncontact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby and Adult
Amazon
Non-contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby
Amplim
Take baby's temperature the easy way with this medical grade thermometer. It's an infrared thermometer that allows you to take your child's temperature without touching them.
REGULARLY $34.98
Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
Papablic
Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
Amazon
Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
Papablic
Turn it on and the work is done for you. This Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer is an easy to use and perfect for a complete clean. Hurry on this deal, supplies are going fast!
REGULARLY $98.99
Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play
Carter's
Simple Joys by Carter's Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play
Amazon
Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play
Carter's
These Carter Footed Fleece Sleep and Play suits comes in multiple prints and colors.
Wireless Video Baby Monitor
Wohome
Wohome LY-135 2.4Ghz Wireless Video Baby Monitor
Amazon
Wireless Video Baby Monitor
Wohome
This Wohome Wireless Baby Monitor features a TEM/Sound Alert, 2-Way Talk, One-Click Zoom, Thermal Monitor, Night Vision, and displays a 900ft Range.
3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Summer
Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Amazon
3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Summer
A lightweight stroller is a must. This Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller is one you can take anyway. Grab one while it's over 20% off and supplies still last.
REGULARLY $129.99
Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Dr. Brown's
Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Amazon
Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Dr. Brown's
It's never been easier to clean your newborn's bottles. This Dr Brown Microwave Steam Sterilizer is a must-have for all parents, especially through a time like now!
REGULARLY $32.99
Angelcare 3-in-1 AC327 Baby Monitor
Angelcare
Angelcare 3-in-1 AC327 Baby Monitor
Amazon
Angelcare 3-in-1 AC327 Baby Monitor
Angelcare
Grab this limited-time deal while it's available!
REGULARLY $169.99
Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Amazon
Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear
Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. 
Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
ZIRUNG
ZIRUNG Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
Amazon
Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
ZIRUNG
You're not a regular mom, you're a cool mom. 
Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
JLB7tech
JLB7tech Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
Amazon
Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
JLB7tech
A versatile video monitor to keep an eye on baby. 
Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
MCGMITT
MCGMITT Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
Amazon
Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
MCGMITT
Arguably the chicest pacifier accessory. 
Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Kolcraft
Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Amazon
Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Kolcraft
This Kolcraft lightweight stroller is perfect for travel. Ta
Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Kolcraft
Kolcraft Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Amazon
Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Kolcraft
Act fast -- this amazing deal is going quickly!
REGULARLY $69.99

