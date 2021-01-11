Best Amazon New Year Deals on Baby Essentials

The year is here and Amazon's New Year Sale is full of deep discounts and markdowns!

Now's the perfect time to grab deals for the whole family, including your little ones. A range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns are on sale even after the holidays. Shop major deals on baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items.

Amazon's New Year Sale has a bunch of additional discounts on tons of other times including, electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Shop our top picks below and check back as we update you with more on Amazon's New Year Sale.

Hook On High Chair for Babies and Toddlers Ijovin Amazon Hook On High Chair for Babies and Toddlers Ijovin Baby is ready to eat when you are with the hook on high chair. The portable high chair folds up and has a carrying bag so baby can join you for dinner wherever you go. REGULARLY $69.99 $57.99 on Amazon

Muslin Sleeping Sack with 2-Way Zipper Amazing Baby Amazon Muslin Sleeping Sack with 2-Way Zipper Amazing Baby Every new mom should be armed with a sleep sack for baby. Made with breathable cotton muslin, babies stay comfortable and safe while they sleep in this wearable blanket. REGULARLY $17.99 $15.99 on Amazon

Diaper Plus Pail Dekor Amazon Diaper Plus Pail Dekor Every nursery needs a diaper pail, but this one is a game-changer: It's hands-free. $39.95 and up on Amazon

Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub, The First Years Amazon Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub, The First Years After a day of diaper changes, give baby a spa treatment in this tub. It's designed to keep babies comfortable while they bathe. REGULARLY $49.99 $39.99 on Amazon

Baby Proofing Table Corner Guards CalMyotis Amazon Baby Proofing Table Corner Guards CalMyotis Make sure corner protectors are part of your baby-proofing tool kit. The soft, transparent material covers sharp corners to keep babies and toddlers safe from bumps and bruises. $9.99 on Amazon

Non-contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby Amplim Amazon Non-contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby Amplim Take baby's temperature the easy way with this medical grade thermometer. It's an infrared thermometer that allows you to take your child's temperature without touching them. REGULARLY $34.98 $29.98 on Amazon

Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer Papablic Amazon Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer Papablic Turn it on and the work is done for you. This Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer is an easy to use and perfect for a complete clean. Hurry on this deal, supplies are going fast! REGULARLY $98.99 $69.95 at Amazon

Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play Carter's Amazon Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play Carter's These Carter Footed Fleece Sleep and Play suits comes in multiple prints and colors. $16.99 and up at Amazon

Wireless Video Baby Monitor Wohome Amazon Wireless Video Baby Monitor Wohome This Wohome Wireless Baby Monitor features a TEM/Sound Alert, 2-Way Talk, One-Click Zoom, Thermal Monitor, Night Vision, and displays a 900ft Range. $91.9 at Amazon

3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller Summer Amazon 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller Summer A lightweight stroller is a must. This Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller is one you can take anyway. Grab one while it's over 20% off and supplies still last. REGULARLY $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Microwave Steam Sterilizer Dr. Brown's Amazon Microwave Steam Sterilizer Dr. Brown's It's never been easier to clean your newborn's bottles. This Dr Brown Microwave Steam Sterilizer is a must-have for all parents, especially through a time like now! REGULARLY $32.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Amazon Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. $23.99 at Amazon

Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera JLB7tech Amazon Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera JLB7tech A versatile video monitor to keep an eye on baby. $63.99 on Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Leggings

Amazon's New Year, New You Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Amazon's New Year Sale: Get Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes

Best Amazon Deals: Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers and More

Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon's New Year, New You: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Celebs Show Off Their Adorable Babies

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Bras

Amazon's New Year Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes

Oprah’s Favorite Things: Shop the List Now