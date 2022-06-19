Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras
Amazon is always good for a deal, and never more so on Amazon Prime Day, which is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. But, ahead of the big day, Amazon has been dropping prices and offering huge sales on some of their most popular items, like the Blink security system.
Available in five different configurations (all of which are on sale!), the Blink security system is comprised of a smart doorbell, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet. Go with the base model of just the video doorbell or add as many cameras as you like for a home security system like no other.
The security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smart phone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.
Check out all the incredible Amazon Prime Day sales below and get the Blink video doorbell and security cameras while supplies last.
Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step.
Add the sync model to your video doorbell for a more comprehensive security system. The sync saves all its footage, so you can browse through hours of clips with ease.
If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier.
This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.
