Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here but you don't have to wait until July to shop for incredible streaming device deals. If you’ve been looking forward to the major shopping event of 2022, which is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, make sure you can catch up on all of your favorite shows and movies from the comfort of your home by taking advantage of early Prime Day Deals. Upgrade your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices deals from Amazon, Apple and Roku this week.

Even Amazon's most advanced streaming device to date, the Fire TV Cube, is on sale. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs.

Best Streaming Device Deals:

Roku Express 4K Plus Amazon Roku Express 4K Plus The Roku Express 4K Plus offers a wide variety of streaming options for a low price. Get Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV, plus the ability to use Apple Airplay all with one handy little device. $40 $30 Buy Now

TiVo Stream 4K Amazon TiVo Stream 4K TiVo is also in the streaming game with its TiVo Stream 4K. It includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock plus many more. $40 $31 Buy Now

