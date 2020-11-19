Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Amazon Under $50
Holiday shopping season has arrived early this year, and for many people, the first stop is Amazon. The Amazon's Black Friday sale is here and is chock-full of markdowns and discounts. Among the site's amazing deals and special offers, there is a sweet spot of a price point for gifts: $50 and under.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Black Friday sale is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
Additionally, the Amazon's Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.
The Amazon Black Friday sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Shop all Amazon's Black Friday deals under $50 and see ET Style's picks below.
