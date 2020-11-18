Shopping

Best Black Friday Deals for Kids and Babies

By ETonline Staff
baby gifts
If you're looking for a holiday gift to give to a new mom and dad or a kid on your list, look no further. To help you find the perfect baby gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered thoughtful gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate and actually use. Plus, we have tons of gift ideas that any kid will be excited to see under the Christmas tree. 

Our Black Friday top picks include a range of great gift ideas for new babies including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library. We've also combed the internet to find unique gifts to buy on Black Friday/Cyber Monday for kids and the most coveted items that they're bound to love.

In addition to the little ones, ET Style has a gift guide to help you find the perfect present for every family member and the loved ones your list. Make sure to check out our gift guide on the best Amazon gifts, pajama sets, beauty productsbirthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. and more.

Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gifts for kids and babies.

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp.
REGULARLY $37
UGG Classic II Shimmer Metallic Bootie for Toddlers, Little Kids & Big Kids
UGG Classic II Shimmer Metallic Bootie
UGG Classic II Shimmer Metallic Bootie for Toddlers, Little Kids & Big Kids
Every little girl in your life will love these sparkly UGG booties, available in light brown and pink. 
Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Epic Threads Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
This adorable little boys fox packable puffer jacket comes with a matching bag.
REGULARLY $40
Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Kids Travel Tray
Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. 
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter
The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, 2-year worry-free guarantee, screen protector and power adapter.
REGULARLY $142.97
Original Rain Boot (Big Kid)
Hunter Original Rain Boot Big Kid
Original Rain Boot (Big Kid)
Big kid sizes of this classic Hunter rain boot is on sale!
Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle
Puzzle Huddle Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle
Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle
Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one. 
Cardi B Club C - Kids' Grade School
CARDI B CLUB C SHOES - GRADE SCHOOL
Cardi B Club C - Kids' Grade School
No doubt you'll be the coolest grown up in this kid's life, when they open these as a holiday gift from you. 
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
T Delta Flat Sandal
This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes.
REGULARLY $50
Bixbee Bootie
UGG Bixbee Bootie
Bixbee Bootie
A snuggly UGG bootie with hook-and-loop closure that's easy to slip on for winter. 
Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar
Skip Hop Baby Musical Toy - Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar
Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar
A musical toy is a fun, no-brainer baby gift. Opt for this adorable avocado toy guitar, which helps develop fine motor skills and engage the baby's senses of sight and hearing.
REGULARLY $16
Cardi B Club C Slip-On III Shoes - Toddler
Cardi B Club C Slip-On III Shoes - Toddler
Cardi B Club C Slip-On III Shoes - Toddler
If you're a mom with a toddler, then you know - laces are the worst. Well, Cardi knows that too. Behold, the slip-on. 
Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat
Janie and Jack Fur Coat
Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat
Determined to be a little extra in your holiday gift giving this season? Go all out and gift a chic faux fur coat for the little one on your list.
Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting
Polo Ralph Lauren Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting
Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting
This cozy fleece-lined, full-length bunting is a cold weather essential for baby.
REGULARLY $99.50
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation - 8" - Tablet - 32GB - Pink
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
The easy choice is to buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet while it's marked down by $60. The tough part is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple.
Diaper Bag Starter Kit
Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit
Diaper Bag Starter Kit
A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion. 
REGULARLY $178.74
Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library
Baby Keepsake Library
A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes.
Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack Fair Isle Mittens
Fair Isle Mittens
Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm. 
REGULARLY $24
Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Gund Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
This isn't an ordinary stuffed animal. This lovable plush toy plays Brahms' Lullaby that'll put the little one to sleep while cuddling the lamb.
Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Mama Bear & Cubs Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure. 
Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Nautica Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater
This little girls Nautica zip-up jacket is great for layering during the winter months.
REGULARLY $45
1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Carter's Carters Baby Boy 1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
How adorable is this cheetah print footie pajamas for baby? Score this for only $8!
REGULARLY $20
Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
First Impressions Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
This plush A-line coat with hood is absolutely adorable.
REGULARLY $40
