Best Black Friday Deals for Kids and Babies

If you're looking for a holiday gift to give to a new mom and dad or a kid on your list, look no further. To help you find the perfect baby gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered thoughtful gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate and actually use. Plus, we have tons of gift ideas that any kid will be excited to see under the Christmas tree.

Our Black Friday top picks include a range of great gift ideas for new babies including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library. We've also combed the internet to find unique gifts to buy on Black Friday/Cyber Monday for kids and the most coveted items that they're bound to love.

In addition to the little ones, ET Style has a gift guide to help you find the perfect present for every family member and the loved ones your list. Make sure to check out our gift guide on the best Amazon gifts, pajama sets, beauty products, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. and more.

Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gifts for kids and babies.

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas Amazon Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp. REGULARLY $37 $31 at Amazon

Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Amazon Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. $23.99 at Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter Amazon Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter Amazon The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, 2-year worry-free guarantee, screen protector and power adapter. REGULARLY $142.97 $127.97 at Amazon

Original Rain Boot (Big Kid) Hunter Nordstrom Original Rain Boot (Big Kid) Hunter Big kid sizes of this classic Hunter rain boot is on sale! $85 at Nordstrom

Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Amazon Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one. $15.96 at Amazon

Cardi B Club C - Kids' Grade School Reebok Reebok Cardi B Club C - Kids' Grade School Reebok No doubt you'll be the coolest grown up in this kid's life, when they open these as a holiday gift from you. $75 at Reebok

T Delta Flat Sandal UGG Amazon T Delta Flat Sandal UGG This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes. REGULARLY $50 $34.99 and up at Amazon

Bixbee Bootie UGG Nordstrom Bixbee Bootie UGG A snuggly UGG bootie with hook-and-loop closure that's easy to slip on for winter. $34.95 at Nordstrom

Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar Skip Hop Skip Hop Farmstand Rock-A-Mole Guitar Skip Hop A musical toy is a fun, no-brainer baby gift. Opt for this adorable avocado toy guitar, which helps develop fine motor skills and engage the baby's senses of sight and hearing. REGULARLY $16 $13.60 at Skip Hop

Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat Janie and Jack Determined to be a little extra in your holiday gift giving this season? Go all out and gift a chic faux fur coat for the little one on your list. $109 at Janie and Jack

Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting Polo Ralph Lauren Macy's Baby Boys Quilted Barn Bunting Polo Ralph Lauren This cozy fleece-lined, full-length bunting is a cold weather essential for baby. REGULARLY $99.50 $69.65 at Macy's

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon The easy choice is to buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet while it's marked down by $60. The tough part is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple. $139.99 at Amazon

Diaper Bag Starter Kit The Honest Company The Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit The Honest Company A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion. REGULARLY $178.74 $159.95 at The Honest Company

Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes. $80 at Uncommon Goods

Fair Isle Mittens Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Fair Isle Mittens Janie and Jack Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm. REGULARLY $24 $20.99 at Janie and Jack

Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal Gund Macy's Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal Gund This isn't an ordinary stuffed animal. This lovable plush toy plays Brahms' Lullaby that'll put the little one to sleep while cuddling the lamb. $25 at Macy's

Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether Mama Bear & Cubs Etsy Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether Mama Bear & Cubs This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure. $11.78 at Etsy

Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater Nautica Macy's Big Girls Zip-Up Sweater Nautica This little girls Nautica zip-up jacket is great for layering during the winter months. REGULARLY $45 $27 at Macy's

1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs Carter's Macy's 1-Piece Cheetah Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs Carter's How adorable is this cheetah print footie pajamas for baby? Score this for only $8! REGULARLY $20 $8 at Macy's

Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat First Impressions Macy's Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat First Impressions This plush A-line coat with hood is absolutely adorable. REGULARLY $40 $16 at Macy's

