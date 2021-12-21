Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category -- and right now, you can add the 75-inch Class The Frame LED 4K Smart TV to the walls of your living room (or another space in your home) for $700 less with Best Buy's Last-Second Savings sale.

If you aren't familiar with the Samsung Frame TV, it's time to get acquainted -- especially if you're looking for some celebrity-approved ways to update your home decor. Stars like Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore (who both showcased their TVs while giving tours of their homes) as well as Oprah Winfrey (who added it to her 2017 list of Favorite Things) love this sleek smart TV, thanks to the fact that the screen doubles as wall art in a picture frame when it's not in TV mode. So, if you consider yourself a design-forward home decorator (or you simply want a Samsung TV that'll look as good on your walls as the picture quality it displays) with a knack for electronics, this is the LED TV for you.

Right now, you can get this television -- which will hide in plain sight in your room for less. The 75-inch is the star of the sale, but the smaller models -- from 32-inch to 65-inch -- are also discounted thanks to Best Buy's Last-Second Savings event. If that's not a major TV deal on a quality home entertainment piece, we don't know what is. Plus, for all the art lovers out there, when you get this Samsung smart TV, you'll also have the option to buy new art pieces to display. Or, you can subscribe to a growing library of work from established and emerging artists to rotate through when you want to give your wall art a fresh look.

Scroll down to shop the Samsung Frame TV while it's on sale and add it to your home, stat.

