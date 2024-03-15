The latest Best Buy 3-day sale is now live with deals on top-rated tech and appliances.
The weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, March 17, there are record-low prices being offered on big-screen TVs, Apple devices, cheap laptops, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a big-screen TV to watch March Madness or revamp your kitchen and laundry room this spring, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale has you covered.
Big bargains this weekend include 35% off the M1 MacBook Air at its lowest price ever and $150 off Oprah's favorite headphones. You'll also find deep discounts on refrigerators, washers and dryers to give your home appliances an upgrade. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.
Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of Best Buy's weekend sale, we've gone through every category to bring you the best deals worth shopping now. Below, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale.
Best TV Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 50" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Appreciate every freckle on your favorite actor’s face, in both the darkest and brightest scenes, thanks to the huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that provide next-level color and contrast.
LG 65" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
TCL's S4 TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.
Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save $150 on Oprah's favorite headphones. Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
Apple AirPods Max - Silver
For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Experience even more active noise-cancelling, larger battery life and mic for clearer phone calls.
Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy
Apple MacBook Air M1
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this M1-powered Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Midnight
The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip, it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design and up to 18 hours of battery life.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
The six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio provides an immersive listening experience. For video calls, the three-microphone array focuses on your voice instead of what’s going on around you.
2023 15" MacBook Air - Starlight
Upgrade to more memory and save $400 on the MacBook Air.
