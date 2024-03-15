The weekend is here and Best Buy is celebrating with a massive three-day sale. Now through Sunday, March 17, there are record-low prices being offered on big-screen TVs, Apple devices, cheap laptops, headphones, major appliances and much more. Whether you're hoping to score a big-screen TV to watch March Madness or revamp your kitchen and laundry room this spring, the Best Buy 3-Day Sale has you covered.

Shop Best Buy's 3-Day Sale

Big bargains this weekend include 35% off the M1 MacBook Air at its lowest price ever and $150 off Oprah's favorite headphones. You'll also find deep discounts on refrigerators, washers and dryers to give your home appliances an upgrade. Plus, Best Buy offers exclusive deals for its subscription members with added savings.

Of course, you'll have the option to ship products to your home or, if you want, you can also do a same-day pick-up at a local store. To help you make the most of Best Buy's weekend sale, we've gone through every category to bring you the best deals worth shopping now. Below, find our top picks from the Best Buy 3-Day Sale.

Best TV Deals at Best Buy

Best Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max - Silver Best Buy Apple AirPods Max - Silver For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $550 $480 Shop Now

Best Appliance Deals at Best Buy

Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air M1 Best Buy Apple MacBook Air M1 Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this M1-powered Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $1,000 $650 Shop Now

