Best Buy Launches 48-Hour Flash Sale With Huge Discounts on Samsung, Dyson, LG and More
Best Buy is kicking off the week with a huge 48-hour sale on tech and appliances. If you're refreshing your gadgets, Best Buy's Flash Sale has incredible savings on big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, and Sony — with home deals from the likes of LG and Keurig also in the mix. You don't have to wait until Memorial Day to score these limited-time bargains ahead of the big holiday shopping rush.
This Best Buy sale ends tomorrow, so you've only got a two days to take advantage of the savings. From laptops and monitors to TVs, tablets and headphones, we’ve rounded up the best offers that you can take advantage of right now. You'll find record-low prices on major appliances and vacuums to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room, and if you're looking to spend more time outdoors this summer, there are fantastic deals on e-bikes and grills too.
Top Deals from Best Buy's Flash Sale
Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
Save $450 on the iRobot Roomba i8+ that learns your home and navigates to where the messes are, right when they happen—so you can effortlessly keep your floors clean.
The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room.
With Spring allergies and hotter days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the room.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.
Lightweight and fully personalized for your body’s needs, the Theragun Elite is Therabody's quietest smart massage. Thanks to its unparalleled power, the Theragun Elite is your ultimate wellness partner and massage device.
Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps, which makes setting up a movie night even easier.
