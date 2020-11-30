Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals at Kohl's

Kohl's Cyber Monday sale is happening now! The retailer's Cyber Monday markdowns are available for one day only, giving you just enough time to knock out some holiday shopping, or pick up something for yourself.

Kohl's has great Cyber Monday deals on home goods, electronics, clothing, beauty, select toys, kids, shoes, jewelry and more. The department is offering the hottest deals on the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, Amazon Echo, Keurig coffee machine, Ninja Foodi and more! No coupon code is needed for these Cyber Monday deals.

You can even get rewards as you shop. Bargain hunters can earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Plus, take an extra 20% off with the promo code YOUGET20. Kohl's customers can also shop online and pick up orders at the nearest Kohl's store in two hours or less through in-store pickup or contactless drive-up.

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Cyber Monday event, Lululemon, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty and other major retailers, before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Forever 21, REI and Skechers.

Shop all the Kohl's Cyber Monday deals when they launch and check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals from the current Holiday Home Sale.

Classic Short Women’s Winter Boots Koolaburra by UGG Kohls Classic Short Women’s Winter Boots Koolaburra by UGG Koolaburra by UGG’s cozy shearling and faux lining boots will keep your feet nice and cozy in the frigid weather. REGULARLY $99.99 $74.99 at Kohl’s

Create Delicious 11-pc. Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set Rachel Ray Kohls Create Delicious 11-pc. Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set Rachel Ray Made from durable hard-anodized aluminum and stainless steel, this 11-piece cookware set includes skillets, saucepans, a saute pan, bench scraper, a 10.5 inch spoon, and Dutch oven with swing lid. REGULARLY $239.99 $159.99 at Kohl's

Cloudfoam Puremotion Women's Running Shoes adidas Kohls Cloudfoam Puremotion Women's Running Shoes adidas Adidas Cloudfoam Puremotion women's sneakers are available in white, black and gray. REGULARLY $69.99 Starting at $39.99 at Kohl’s

1200 Watt Blender Combo with Single Serving Cups NutriBullet Kohl's 1200 Watt Blender Combo with Single Serving Cups NutriBullet NutriBullet's 1200 watt blender features three different speeds, a powerful stainless steel blade, and portable cups to take your blended goodies to go. REGULARLY $179.99 $99.99 at Kohl’s

Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Kohl's Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Get a great deal on the versatile Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker -- the perfect gift for busy cooks. REGULARLY $99.99 $79.99 at Kohl's

10-in. Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress Lucid Dream Kohl's 10-in. Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress Lucid Dream Use the Kohl's coupon code SAVE15 to get an extra 15% off from the sale price. REGULARLY $449.99 Starting $233.99 at Kohl's

Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer Ninja Kohl's Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer Ninja Barbecue in the winter with the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill, which also can air fry! REGULARLY $329.99 $289.99 at Kohl's

Rocket DeluxePro Corded Stick Vacuum (HV322) Shark Kohl's Rocket DeluxePro Corded Stick Vacuum (HV322) Shark A lightweight stick vacuum by Shark that's slim and powerful. This item is no longer in stock but the brand offers a similar model at a discounted price. REGULARLY $279.99 $179.99 at Kohl's

