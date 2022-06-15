Shopping

Walmart
Walmart

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new outdoor furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your summer shopping needs.

Sony 55" 4K Smart TV
Walmart
The Sony 4K smart TV boasts lifelike picture quality that'll enhance your viewing experience.

$1,105$598
Dyson Pure Cool TP02
Walmart
The Dyson Pure Cool TP02 is a tower air purifier fan that is a must-have this summer. It connects to WiFi so the tower can be remotely controlled, and it has a night-time auto mode that purifies when needed, but only using the quietest settings. 

$300$200
George Men's E Board Swim Trunks
Walmart
Be prepared for beach days with these quick-drying swim trunks.

$15$12
Blackstone 2-Burner 28" Griddle
Walmart
The Blackstone Griddle also comes with built-in air fryers that can hold up to 2 quarts of food, which helps cook your meal all at once.

$497$447
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$250$144
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Walmart
The compact Geemax folding treadmill can be adjusted to fit under your desk and can be controlled with a remote control for a convenient home workout.

$372$240
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Walmart
The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.

$997$897
Ozark Trail 10' x 10' Simple Push Instant Canopy
Walmart
The Ozark Trail Instant Canopy can be set up in just two minutes. Make your next camping trip, tailgate or backyard shindig more comfortable on sunny days.

$94$74
Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
Walmart
This casual Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece folding dining set is perfect for smaller decks and patios.

$150$127
Mainstays 28" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan
Walmart
Sometimes all you need is a trusty oscillating tower fan to keep you cool.

$30$25
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set with Wicker Table
Walmart
Enjoy the sun this summer with an icy drink in hand while relaxing on this Better Homes & Gardens patio set, which comes with two wicker chairs and a matching table. 

$344$249
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
Walmart
Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.

$124$97
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Walmart
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

$199$149
Farberware 6-Quart Easy Clean Aluminum Covered Jumbo Skillet
Walmart
With this 50% off deal, grab multiples of versatile skillet. 

$50$25
Decathlon Rockrider ST50, 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bike
Walmart
This mountain bike is a great gift idea for Father's Day. 

$348$168
Brightz TossBrightz White Cornhole Light Kit
Walmart
The cornhole game doesn't have to stop when the sun goes down. Keep enjoying the fun backyard game with your friends with this light-up board. 

$34$15
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set
Walmart
A must-have item for the summer, this cute, inflatable pool set is easy to set-up and put away. It's durable and can fit the whole family for some pool-time fun.

$276$138
Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Walmart
Find relief during hot summer days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.

$172$154
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Walmart
This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.

$800$315
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.

$270$160
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit
Walmart
This monokini is priced just right for summer.

$19$16
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop
Walmart
This laptop is a steal at $300 off. 

$699$399
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Walmart
Outdoor hosting season is right around the corner. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.

$900$510
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

$66$40
Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Walmart
This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.

$40$22

 

 

