Best Deals at Walmart with Prime Day Prices: Sales on Patio Furniture, Electronics, and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart
Walmart

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new outdoor furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your summer shopping needs.

If you want free shipping all all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you'll want to check out Walmart+. And, right now if you sign up for Walmart+, which is $12.95/month or $98/year, new members get six months of Spotify Premiumfor free. Enjoy listening to ad-free music and sign up now to start a free 30-day trial

Get Walmart+

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best sales at Walmart with Prime Day prices. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Walmart
Midea Mechanical Window Air Conditioner

Find relief during hot summer days with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.

$172$154
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on your kitchen counter.

$66$40
Gorilla Carts Foldable Utility Beach Wagon
Gorilla Carts Foldable Utility Beach Wagon
Walmart
Gorilla Carts Foldable Utility Beach Wagon

This utility wagon is great for transporting all of your beach necessities. Plus, when not in beach use, it's great for bringing all of your groceries inside in one single trip.  

$290$120
Sony 55" 4K Smart TV
Sony 55" 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Sony 55" 4K Smart TV

The Sony 4K smart TV boasts lifelike picture quality that'll enhance your viewing experience.

$1,105$598
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair
Walmart
Mainstays Outdoor Wood Porch Rocking Chair

Grab two of these classic rocking chairs for your patio.

$124$89
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$250$144
Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Walmart
Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge

This retro fridge is as space-saving as it is chic. It'll make a great gift for a high school grad going off to college.

$40$22
George Men's E Board Swim Trunks
George Men's E Board Swim Trunks
Walmart
George Men's E Board Swim Trunks

Be prepared for beach days with these quick-drying swim trunks.

$15$12
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

The Better Homes Garden outdoor dining patio set comes with a dining table, 2 cushioned ottomans and a 2-piece sectional sofa. Host an outdoor dinner party with this set that can comfortably seat seven.

$997$897
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Walmart
Geemax 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

The compact Geemax folding treadmill can be adjusted to fit under your desk and can be controlled with a remote control for a convenient home workout.

$375$250
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
Walmart
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for under $150.

$199$149
Decathlon Rockrider ST50, 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bike
Decathlon Rockrider ST50, 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bike
Walmart
Decathlon Rockrider ST50, 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bike

This mountain bike would be a great gift to yourself. 

$348$168
Brightz TossBrightz White Cornhole Light Kit
Brightz TossBrightz White Cornhole Light Kit
Walmart
Brightz TossBrightz White Cornhole Light Kit

The cornhole game doesn't have to stop when the sun goes down. Keep enjoying the fun backyard game with your friends with this light-up board. 

$20$15
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set
Walmart
Bestway Paradise Palms Inflatable Pool Set

A must-have item for the summer, this cute, inflatable pool set is easy to set-up and put away. It's durable and can fit the whole family for some pool-time fun.

$276$138
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa
Walmart
Elm & Oak Nathanial Sofa

This comfy sofa comes with a side pocket and a USB power outlet for added convenience.

$600$315
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Relax and enjoy the breeze with this outdoor set.

$270$155
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suits Padded Monokinis
Walmart
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit

This monokini is priced just right for summer.

$19$16
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop
Walmart
Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14" FHD PC Laptop

This laptop is a steal at $300 off. 

$699$399
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 8 Pieces Patio Furniture Set

Outdoor hosting season is here. Get your backyard or patio space prepped and ready with this Costway Patio Furniture Set.

$1,260$490

 

 

 

