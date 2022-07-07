If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart TV, looking to freshen up your home with new outdoor furniture, finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your summer shopping needs.

If you want free shipping all all orders, free grocery delivery from Walmart stores, member prices on gas, early access to Black Friday deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you'll want to check out Walmart+. And, right now if you sign up for Walmart+, which is $12.95/month or $98/year, new members get six months of Spotify Premiumfor free. Enjoy listening to ad-free music and sign up now to start a free 30-day trial.

Get Walmart+

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best sales at Walmart with Prime Day prices. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals as well as the top Amazon deals available right now.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Walmart Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $250 $144 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Save Money on Gas at Exxon and Mobil Stations with Walmart+

Love & Sports: Shop the New Walmart Activewear Line All Under $40

The Best Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Adirondack Chairs for Every Style and Budget This Summer

The Best Levi's Jeans and Shorts on Amazon

Solo Stove Fire Pits Are Up to 40% Off at This Summer Sale

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Patio, Garden, and Outdoor Essentials

Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

The Chicest Gap Home Furniture at Walmart

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances