Best Deals on Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Yongyuan/Getty Images

Amazon is always good for a deal, and never more so than during their Prime Day sale event (currently unconfirmed, but likely in June or July). But, ahead of the big day, Amazon has been dropping prices and offering huge sales on some of their most popular items, like the Blink security system.

Available in five different configurations (all of which are on sale!), the Blink security system is comprised of a smart doorbell, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet. Go with the base model of just the video doorbell or add as many cameras as you like for a home security system like no other.

The security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smart phone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Check out all the incredible Amazon Prime sales below and get the Blink video doorbell and security cameras while supplies last.

Blink Video Doorbell
Blink Video Doorbell
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell

Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. 

$50$40
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2

Add the sync model to your video doorbell for a more comprehensive security system. The sync saves all its footage, so you can browse through hours of clips with ease.

$85$60
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2

Place your outdoor security camera wherever you need it for full home security coverage with features like two-year battery life, two-way audio, infrared night video, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.

$145$95
Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2

Add two outdoor cameras to your security system for added coverage and see visitors on all parts of your property day or night.

$215$140
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor camera system with Sync Module 2

Save $100 when you get the most complete security system with this three-camera set, and leave no angle uncovered in your exterior surveillance.

$280$180
Blink Indoor Wireless HD Security Camera
Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera
Amazon
Blink Indoor Wireless HD Security Camera

If you're looking for a way to hear, see and speak to people in other rooms, this camera with two-way audio is a must-have. Add more cameras for more live-action views, all on sale.

$80$65
Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera
Blink Outdoor
Amazon
Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera

Add as many cameras to your outdoor space as you want with any of these weather-resistant security cameras that can be added with ease to your existing Blink system.

$100$75

