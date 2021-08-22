Best Decor to Dress Up Your Table for Fall

The only thing better than treating your guests to a decadent fall meal, is presenting it via a thoughtfully curated tablescape that's complete with candlesticks, warm color tones and pumpkin decor galore. If you're hoping to channel your inner-Martha Stewart this fall, look no further for hosting inspiration than ET Style.

Our team has scoured the Internet in search of some of the coziest decor items to help elevate your tablescape game and dress up your home in celebration of the fall season. Some of our favorite finds include a charming pumpkin napkin ring set, golden taper candlesticks from Anthropologie and a lush maple centerpiece from Wayfair.

Check out ET Style's best decor picks to dress up your table for fall. Need more design inspiration for fall and beyond? Shop our must-have fall furniture recommendations and the best candles to create a cozy vibe.

Maple Centerpiece Wayfair Maple Centerpiece Indulge in the colors of fall with this lush, maple harvest centerpiece. $79 AT WAYFAIR Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

19 Boots Under $50 That Are Perfect for Fall

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon Best Deals on Purses

The Best Meal Kits To Try This Fall

The Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

Fall Fashion: Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

The Best Dresses to Wear to a Fall Wedding