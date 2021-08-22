Shopping

Best Decor to Dress Up Your Table for Fall

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
fall-tablescapes
Getty Images

The only thing better than treating your guests to a decadent fall meal, is presenting it via a thoughtfully curated tablescape that's complete with candlesticks, warm color tones and pumpkin decor galore. If you're hoping to channel your inner-Martha Stewart this fall, look no further for hosting inspiration than ET Style.

Our team has scoured the Internet in search of some of the coziest decor items to help elevate your tablescape game and dress up your home in celebration of the fall season. Some of our favorite finds include a charming pumpkin napkin ring set, golden taper candlesticks from Anthropologie and a lush maple centerpiece from Wayfair.

Check out ET Style's best decor picks to dress up your table for fall. Need more design inspiration for fall and beyond? Shop our must-have fall furniture recommendations and the best candles to create a cozy vibe.

Pumpkin Napkin Ring Set
Pumpkin Napkin Ring Set
Wayfair
Pumpkin Napkin Ring Set
Dress up your table napkins with these elegant, pumpkin rings.
$41 AT WAYFAIR
glitzhome Autumn Harvest Table Centerpiece
glitzhome Autumn Harvest Table Centerpiece
Amazon
glitzhome Autumn Harvest Table Centerpiece
We're thankful for this super charming, metal decor sign from Amazon.
$66 AT AMAZON
Artificial Fall Lighted Maple Tree
Artificial Fall Lighted Maple Tree
Amazon
Artificial Fall Lighted Maple Tree
Who says you can't bring fall straight into your home?
$22 AT AMAZON
13" Brown & Orange Basket with Pumpkins Tabletop Décor
13" Brown & Orange Basket with Pumpkins Tabletop Décor
Michaels
13" Brown & Orange Basket with Pumpkins Tabletop Décor
Make your Thanksgiving and fall season one to remember with this picturesque basket of pumpkins.
$56 AT MICHAELS (REGULARLY $94)
3 Little Pumpkins in a Box Decorative Accent
3 Little Pumpkins in a Box Decorative Accent
Wayfair
3 Little Pumpkins in a Box Decorative Accent
Whether you're looking to add some autumn flair to your mantle or tablescape, these decorative pumpkins will spice up any space.
$47 AT WAYFAIR
7" Pumpkin Truck with LED Lights
7" Pumpkin Truck with LED Lights
Michaels
7" Pumpkin Truck with LED Lights
Ride into fall in style with this rustic, LED pumpkin truck.
$39 AT MICHAELS (REGULARLY $65)
Constance Botanical Taper Candles, Set of 2
Constance Botanical Taper Candles, Set of 2
Anthropologie
Constance Botanical Taper Candles, Set of 2
Shed some light on the wonder of the fall season with these quirky, golden candlesticks.
$21 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $30)
OurWarm Embroidered Fall Table Runner
OurWarm Embroidered Fall Table Runner
Amazon
OurWarm Embroidered Fall Table Runner
Accent any table with this fall leaf-centric table runner. 
$14 AT AMAZON
Give Thanks Leaves Tea Towel Set
Give Thanks Leaves Tea Towel Set
Michaels
Give Thanks Leaves Tea Towel Set
This harvest-themed towel features tones of orange and white.
$24 AT MICHAELS (REGULARLY $40)
Unfinished Natural Wood Slices Wooden Circles
Unfinished Natural Wood Slices Wooden Circles
Amazon
Unfinished Natural Wood Slices Wooden Circles
Incorporate a more rustic essence to your tablescape with these cozy wood circles.
$12 AT AMAZON
Maple Centerpiece
Maple Centerpiece
Wayfair
Maple Centerpiece
Indulge in the colors of fall with this lush, maple harvest centerpiece.
$79 AT WAYFAIR
Mixed Floral Arrangement in Pot
Mixed Floral Arrangement in Pot
Wayfair
Mixed Floral Arrangement in Pot
Marvel at this arrangement of sunflowers, berries and wheat.
$102 AT WAYFAIR

 RELATED CONTENT:

19 Boots Under $50 That Are Perfect for Fall

Cozy Furniture and Decor to Get Your Home Ready for Fall

Fall Fashion Guide: Amazon Best Deals on Purses

The Best Meal Kits To Try This Fall

The Best Fall Candles to Create a Cozy Vibe

Fall Fashion: Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

The Best Dresses to Wear to a Fall Wedding

 