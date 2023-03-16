Best Dyson Deals: Save $100 On an Air Purifier That Doubles As a Cooling Fan Ahead of Spring
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson deal, we know it is worth checking out.
One of the brand’s most multifunctional appliances is their Pure Hot + Cool, which serves as an air purifier, heater and fan all in one. The purifier fan cools your room down and cleans up the air at the same time — which is critical the spring season of allergies and warmer weather. Right now, you can get $100 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 on Dyson's website and at Best Buy.
This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on the day.
You can also save up to $170 on Dyson's top-of-the-line technology to welcome the spring cleaning season. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is not on sale, Dyson and Walmart are offering steep discounts on innovative, long-lasting products you’ll actually use for years to come. Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with spring cleaning deals on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers.
Best Dyson Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Get started on spring cleaning and shop all the best deals on Dyson vacuums, below.
Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.
Powerful to clean homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum is $170 off right now at Walmart. The innovative Hair screw tool with a conical brush bar is perfect for cleaning upholstery and pet beds.
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
One of Dyson's lightest and smallest vacuum with laser technology which makes cleaning the house a breeze.
Dyson Ball makes turning and maneuvering quick and easy. The self-adjusting cleaner head automatically transitions between different types of flooring.
Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals
One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
This purifying fan is 20% quieter than the previous model if you're a light sleeper. Additionally, it diverts airflow through the back of the machine to purify without cooling.
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link purifier heater has triple functionality, making it ideal for all seasons.
Dyson's latest generation 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool features an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify and keep you cool.
