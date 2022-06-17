Dyson has deals on their best-selling vacuums and fan that doubles as an air purifier. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. During the Dyson sale, you can save $100 on top-rated home gadgets and must-have cleaning technology, but hurry, the deal ends June 25.

Shop Dyson Sale

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dyson vacuums.

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $400 PLUS FREE TOOLKIT Buy Now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute The lightweight, cordless Dyson V10 has a smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent Dyson vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to suction up pet hair. You can currently get $100 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Dok when you purchase a Dyson V10. $600 $550 Buy Now

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson Pure Cool Link purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a No. 1 customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease. The Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan is discounted at Dyson's sale.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan Dyson Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology. The TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room. $420 $300 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2022

10 Dyson Airwrap Alternatives: Affordable Options for the Multi-Styler

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

The New Dyson Airwrap Just Dropped — Where to Buy the Multi-Styler

Save $120 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier

The Internet's Favorite Dyson Airwrap Dupe Is 20% Off Right Now

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals at Amazon Starting at Just $179

The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush Is On Sale for 56% Off at Amazon