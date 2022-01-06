With cold winter weather here -- and even colder snowy weather on it's way -- there's no better time than to now to shop for face masks and gaiters that double as cold weather gear. These masks and gaiters are made of cozy materials like fleece, and cover more exposed skin than your typical face mask. This can include your ears and neck, keeping them toasty and protected from wind chills.

Check out this curated selection of face masks and neck gaiters that can keep you warm outside while protecting others from the spread of COVID-19. These options from Amazon, Case-Mate, Cabela's and more will become your new fall and winter wardrobe staples.

Backcountry Face Mask Backcountry Backcountry Face Mask The Backcountry Face Mask is designed it without ear loops to better customize the fit to your head and the tie loops give you enough room to wear over an N95, but it does have a double-layer for filters (it comes with two). $18 $11 Buy Now

Atoms Everyday Mask Zappos Atoms Everyday Mask This comfortable Everyday Mask from Atoms has a lightweight design made with a polyester blend for the outer layer and a copper-lined ionized quartz yarn inner layer to keep you protected. $12 Buy Now

Winter Face Mask and Neck Gaiter Amazon Winter Face Mask and Neck Gaiter This affordable face mask and gaiter combo with a fleece lining covers your ears for extra warmth. Its fabric wicks away moisture and its design promises to minimize condensation on your glasses. Amazon reviewer The Lovey Mom says that this last-minute stocking stuffer turned out to be one of the year's best gifts. "It washes beautifully and really keeps your face and neck warm while being easy to breathe through." $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Winter Finds From Nordstrom Rack -- Save Up to 50% Off Cold Weather Boots, Sweaters, Jackets and More

The Best Face Masks for Travel and Beyond -- Bona Fide, MASKC and More

The Best Face Masks for Exercising in 2022 -- KN95, Athleta, Lululemon, Reebok and More

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop in January -- Patagonia, Abercrombie, Canada Goose and More

The Best Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022 -- La Mer, Olay, Drunk Elephant and More

The Best Winter Boots That Are Both Stylish and Functional

Jennifer Lopez Wore Oprah's Favorite Face Mask on Family Date With Ben Affleck

Shop Oprah's Favorite Face Mask at Amazon

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online