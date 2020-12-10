Shopping

Best Holiday Gift Deals for Kids and Babies

By ETonline Staff
Kids and baby deals
Getty Images

If you're looking for holiday gifts to give to a new mom and dad or a kid on your list, look no further. To help you find the perfect baby or kid gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered thoughtful gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate, and actually use. Plus, we have tons of gift ideas that any kid will be excited to see under the Christmas tree. 

Our top picks include a range of great gift ideas for new babies including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library. We've also combed the internet to find unique gifts to buy for kids and the most coveted items that they're bound to love.

In addition to the little ones, ET Style has a gift guide to help you find the perfect present for every family member and the loved ones your list. Make sure to check out our gift guide on the best Amazon gifts, pajama sets, beauty productsbirthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion. Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gifts for kids and babies.

Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
SKIMS
skims kids cozy knit hoodie
SKIMS
Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie
SKIMS
Check out kids' styles of the Cozy Collection, available in children's sizes 2T to 14. 
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas
adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Amazon
Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set
Adidas
The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp.
REGULARLY $36.99
UGG Classic II Shimmer Metallic Bootie for Toddlers, Little Kids & Big Kids
UGG
UGG Classic II Shimmer Metallic Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Classic II Shimmer Metallic Bootie for Toddlers, Little Kids & Big Kids
UGG
Every little girl in your life will love these sparkly UGG booties, available in light brown and pink. 
REGULARLY STARTING $110
Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Epic Threads
Epic Threads Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Macy's
Little Boys Fox Hooded Full Zip Packable Jacket with Matching Bag
Epic Threads
This adorable little boys fox packable puffer jacket comes with a matching bag.
REGULARLY $40
Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Amazon
Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear
Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. 
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter
Amazon
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter
Amazon
The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, 2-year worry-free guarantee, screen protector and power adapter.
REGULARLY $142.97
Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot
Hunter
Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot
Hunter
A glossy version of the classic Hunter rain boot is on sale! Score these beauties for 30% off.
REGULARLY $155
Space Explorer Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle
Puzzle Huddle
puzzle huddle
Amazon
Space Explorer Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle
Puzzle Huddle
Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one. 
Cardi B Club C - Kids' Grade School
Reebok
CARDI B CLUB C SHOES - GRADE SCHOOL
Reebok
Cardi B Club C - Kids' Grade School
Reebok
No doubt you'll be the coolest grown up in this kid's life, when they open these as a holiday gift from you. 
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG
UGG T Delta Flat Sandal
Amazon
T Delta Flat Sandal
UGG
This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes.
Bixbee Bootie
UGG
ugg baby bootie
Nordstrom
Bixbee Bootie
UGG
A snuggly UGG bootie with hook-and-loop closure that's easy to slip on for winter. 
Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack Fur Coat
Janie and Jack
Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat
Janie and Jack
Determined to be a little extra in your holiday gift giving this season? Go all out and gift a chic faux fur coat for the little one on your list.
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation - 8" - Tablet - 32GB - Pink
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Amazon
The easy choice is to buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet while it's marked down by $40. The tough part is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple.
REGULARLY $139.99
Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company
Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company
Diaper Bag Starter Kit
The Honest Company
A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion. 
REGULARLY $178.74
Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods
Baby Keepsake Library
Uncommon Goods
A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes.
Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack
Fair Isle Mittens
Janie and Jack
Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm. 
REGULARLY $24
Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Gund
Gund Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Macy's
Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal
Gund
This isn't an ordinary stuffed animal. This lovable plush toy plays Brahms' Lullaby that'll put the little one to sleep while cuddling the lamb.
Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Mama Bear & Cubs
Mama Bear & Cubs Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Etsy
Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether
Mama Bear & Cubs
This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure. 
Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
First Impressions
First Impressions Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
Macy's
Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat
First Impressions
This plush A-line coat with hood is absolutely adorable.
REGULARLY $40
Dee Plush – 15"
Mellodees
mellodee
Mellodees
Dee Plush – 15"
Mellodees
Gift the adorable Dee Plush from the Mellodees universe. Dee is a musical robot that engages kids in energetic song and dance with music produced by DJ Marshmello. 

