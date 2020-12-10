Best Holiday Gift Deals for Kids and Babies

If you're looking for holiday gifts to give to a new mom and dad or a kid on your list, look no further. To help you find the perfect baby or kid gift this holiday season, ET Style has gathered thoughtful gift idea options any new mom or dad will appreciate, and actually use. Plus, we have tons of gift ideas that any kid will be excited to see under the Christmas tree.

Our top picks include a range of great gift ideas for new babies including baby gear, toys, mini booties and a thoughtful keepsake library. We've also combed the internet to find unique gifts to buy for kids and the most coveted items that they're bound to love.

In addition to the little ones, ET Style has a gift guide to help you find the perfect present for every family member and the loved ones your list. Make sure to check out our gift guide on the best Amazon gifts, pajama sets, beauty products, birthday presents, gifts for teens, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion. Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020.

Ahead, shop our selection of holiday gifts for kids and babies.

Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie SKIMS SKIMS Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie SKIMS Check out kids' styles of the Cozy Collection, available in children's sizes 2T to 14. $48 at SKIMS

Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas Amazon Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set Adidas The adidas Boys' Tricot Jacket & Pant Clothing Set is the perfect holiday gift for your little man to keep him looking sharp. REGULARLY $36.99 $30.99 at Amazon

Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Amazon Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. $23.99 at Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter Amazon Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle including Screen Protector and Power Adapter Amazon The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle (10th generation), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited), a kid-friendly cover, 2-year worry-free guarantee, screen protector and power adapter. REGULARLY $142.97 $127.97 at Amazon

Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot Hunter Nordstrom Refined Short Gloss Rain Boot Hunter A glossy version of the classic Hunter rain boot is on sale! Score these beauties for 30% off. REGULARLY $155 $116.25 at Nordstrom

Space Explorer Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Amazon Space Explorer Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one. $15.96 at Amazon

Cardi B Club C - Kids' Grade School Reebok Reebok Cardi B Club C - Kids' Grade School Reebok No doubt you'll be the coolest grown up in this kid's life, when they open these as a holiday gift from you. $75 at Reebok

T Delta Flat Sandal UGG Amazon T Delta Flat Sandal UGG This adorable UGG sandal is available in toddler and kids' sizes. $47.61 and up at Amazon

Bixbee Bootie UGG Nordstrom Bixbee Bootie UGG A snuggly UGG bootie with hook-and-loop closure that's easy to slip on for winter. $34.95 at Nordstrom

Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Rachel Zoe Faux Fur Coat Janie and Jack Determined to be a little extra in your holiday gift giving this season? Go all out and gift a chic faux fur coat for the little one on your list. $109 at Janie and Jack

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon The easy choice is to buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet while it's marked down by $40. The tough part is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple. REGULARLY $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Diaper Bag Starter Kit The Honest Company The Honest Company Diaper Bag Starter Kit The Honest Company A stylish, practical diaper bag that comes with the essentials from Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, including all-purpose balm, diaper rash cream, bottom wash, wipes and lotion. REGULARLY $178.74 $159.95 at The Honest Company

Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Baby Keepsake Library Uncommon Goods A keepsake library is where parents can store their baby's most memorable objects, photos, documents, artwork and more. All the keepsakes can be stored neatly and safely in mini drawers, vertical files and envelopes. $80 at Uncommon Goods

Fair Isle Mittens Janie and Jack Janie and Jack Fair Isle Mittens Janie and Jack Winter-themed mittens that'll keep baby's little hands warm. REGULARLY $24 $17.99 at Janie and Jack

Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal Gund Macy's Baby Lena Lamb Musical Animal Gund This isn't an ordinary stuffed animal. This lovable plush toy plays Brahms' Lullaby that'll put the little one to sleep while cuddling the lamb. $25 at Macy's

Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether Mama Bear & Cubs Etsy Bunny Silicone and Natural Wood Teether Mama Bear & Cubs This bunny teether ring features silicone that helps massage sore gums, while the durable beech wood relieves pressure. $11.87 at Etsy

Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat First Impressions Macy's Baby Girls Heart Plush Coat First Impressions This plush A-line coat with hood is absolutely adorable. REGULARLY $40 $16 at Macy's

Dee Plush – 15" Mellodees Mellodees Dee Plush – 15" Mellodees Gift the adorable Dee Plush from the Mellodees universe. Dee is a musical robot that engages kids in energetic song and dance with music produced by DJ Marshmello. $45 at Mellodees

