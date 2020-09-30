Shopping

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon's Fall Sale

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Amazon’s Big Fall Sale is here! With the Christmas holiday just two months away, Amazon’s mega sale boasts major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dye and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We still have a couple more months before Christmas but it’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday checklist. Shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone. From budget friendly to eco-friendly gift ideas, the Amazon Fall Sale has something for everyone. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. 

See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals! 

Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set
Delsey Paris
Delsey Paris Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage 2-Piece Set
Amazon
Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set
Delsey Paris

Travel in style with lightweight but durable titanium scratch resistant luggage featuring dual packing compartments, zippered dividers, and spinner wheels.   

REGULARLY $68.50

Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia
Columbia’s Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia

Made from waterproof suede, the lace-up hiking boot features a rubber sole and metal hardware.  

REGULARLY $79.95

Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag
Amazon
Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware.

REGULARLY $248

Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
V-Moda
V-Moda Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphone
Amazon
Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
V-Moda

V-Moda's Crossface Wireless headphones feature bluetooth and wireless capabilities, complete with a built-in microphone for voice calls. The sleek headphones come equipped with sound isolating technology and a lithium-ion battery for up to 12 hours of non-stop music.

REGULARLY $133.56

Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia
Columbia Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Amazon
Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia

Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. 

REGULARLY $159.99

ZNBF30400Z Blender
NutriBullet
NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z Blender
Amazon
ZNBF30400Z Blender
NutriBullet

Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steal blade. 

REGULARLY $99

Iris 63" 2-Light Modern LED Floor Lamp + 7W Bulb
Kira Home
Kira Home Iris 63" 2-Light Modern LED Floor Lamp + 7W Bulb
Amazon
Iris 63" 2-Light Modern LED Floor Lamp + 7W Bulb
Kira Home

A slim standing energy efficient and eco-friendly LED floor lamp with a textured shade. 

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport

This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. 

REGULARLY $55.00

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler
Kurt Adler 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Amazon
10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler

Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread house.

REGULARLY $125

