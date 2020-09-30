Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon's Fall Sale

Amazon’s Big Fall Sale is here! With the Christmas holiday just two months away, Amazon’s mega sale boasts major markdowns on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We still have a couple more months before Christmas but it’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday checklist. Shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone. From budget friendly to eco-friendly gift ideas, the Amazon Fall Sale has something for everyone.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items.

See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set Delsey Paris Amazon Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set Delsey Paris Travel in style with lightweight but durable titanium scratch resistant luggage featuring dual packing compartments, zippered dividers, and spinner wheels. REGULARLY $68.50 $64.50 at Amazon

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware. REGULARLY $248 $73.70 at Amazon

Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones V-Moda Amazon Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones V-Moda V-Moda's Crossface Wireless headphones feature bluetooth and wireless capabilities, complete with a built-in microphone for voice calls. The sleek headphones come equipped with sound isolating technology and a lithium-ion battery for up to 12 hours of non-stop music. REGULARLY $133.56 $99.99 at Amazon

Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Amazon Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. REGULARLY $159.99 $85.21 at Amazon

ZNBF30400Z Blender NutriBullet Amazon ZNBF30400Z Blender NutriBullet Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steal blade. REGULARLY $99 $79.92 at Amazon

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport Amazon Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. REGULARLY $55.00 $35.70 at Amazon

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Amazon 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread house. REGULARLY $125 $68.40 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

It's Official: Amazon Prime Day 2020 Will Be Oct. 13-14

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon

40 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save Up to 55% on Luggage

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Jewelry

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses

Meghan Markle's DL1961 Skinny Jeans for Under $68 at Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon’s Fall Sale