The holiday season is underway, so if you haven't started your gift shopping, Amazon is your best bet with all of your last-minute gifts.

Due to supply chain issues, low or canceled stock and other hold-ups, prices have definitely increased. Gifts are more expensive, which means your Christmas present budget might not stretch as much as you'd hoped. If you're looking for more ways to save on gifts this holiday season, we've got some great news: We all have Amazon at our fingertips, where great presents for $25 or less abound.

Shop Amazon Gifts

Amazon's holiday shopping hub delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses, and we've gone through them all. We've found a budget-friendly gift for just about everyone on your shopping list. Now you can check off your friend who loves to cook, the younger ones who still love the toy aisle, and even the pickiest people who you spend hours shopping for, all without kissing your bank account goodbye. So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option or scouting for stocking stuffers, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.

Ahead, browse our under-$25 gift picks from Amazon that will be a hit this holiday season.

Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag A hanging toiletry bag is a thoughtful gift for that someone in your life who's always on the go. The multiple storage compartments allow for the ultimate organization of toiletries, makeup, brushes, and more. $23 $17 Shop Now

Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker Rather than having a large speaker to take up space, this small compact smart speaker will fit perfectly into any small spaces. You can talk and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, control other compatible smart home devices in your home, and more $40 $15 Shop Now

Everous Ceramic Salt Box Amazon Everous Ceramic Salt Box If you know any home cooks, this salt box will be a welcome addition to their kitchen. The small container allows them to easily season dishes with the golden spoon. $18 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

