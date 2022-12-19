Best Last-Minute Gifts From Amazon Under $25 for Budget-Friendly Holiday Shopping
The holiday season is underway, so if you haven't started your gift shopping, Amazon is your best bet with all of your last-minute gifts.
Due to supply chain issues, low or canceled stock and other hold-ups, prices have definitely increased. Gifts are more expensive, which means your Christmas present budget might not stretch as much as you'd hoped. If you're looking for more ways to save on gifts this holiday season, we've got some great news: We all have Amazon at our fingertips, where great presents for $25 or less abound.
Amazon's holiday shopping hub delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses, and we've gone through them all. We've found a budget-friendly gift for just about everyone on your shopping list. Now you can check off your friend who loves to cook, the younger ones who still love the toy aisle, and even the pickiest people who you spend hours shopping for, all without kissing your bank account goodbye. So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option or scouting for stocking stuffers, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.
Ahead, browse our under-$25 gift picks from Amazon that will be a hit this holiday season.
This set of clear mugs comfortably holds 5.4 ounces of hot or cold liquid. Coffee lovers can sip on their espresso in these beauties.
A hanging toiletry bag is a thoughtful gift for that someone in your life who's always on the go. The multiple storage compartments allow for the ultimate organization of toiletries, makeup, brushes, and more.
Rather than having a large speaker to take up space, this small compact smart speaker will fit perfectly into any small spaces. You can talk and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, control other compatible smart home devices in your home, and more
On one side you have a classic plaid print and on the other side of this reversible Eddie Bauer blanket, you have super soft sherpa.
If you know any home cooks, this salt box will be a welcome addition to their kitchen. The small container allows them to easily season dishes with the golden spoon.
Beauty product enthusiasts will love getting the Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga 3-Piece Value Set that includes a liquid eyeshadow, lip liner and lip gloss. Right now this set, that's a $64 value, is discounted by over 60%.
If you haven't tried Cards Against Humanity yet, think of it as a board game/controversial conversation starter. If you have any friends or family who love the game, grab this expansion pack to add even more hilarious and amusing cards.
Need to grab a gift for a cat-lover? These adorable socks are purrrfect.
Here's a tongue and cheek mug for the person in your life who can't get enough sriracha.
Look glam on the go with this gift set from Maybelline that includes their best-selling mascara and lip gloss.
Score the award-winning, No. 1 best-selling TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie that took TikTok by storm. With over 48,000 reviews, this plushie is a must-buy!
The jet setter in your life will love this travel neck pillow and accessories. The included eye mask and ear plugs will ensure they can rest even on a loud flight.
The real surprise here is that there are any LOL Surprise toys left in stock.
