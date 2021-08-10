Best Perfume Dupes for Designer Scents

Running out of your favorite designer perfume is pretty annoying. But realizing you have to shell out $100+ to buy it again tops that. But you gotta smell good, right? When you're not in the mood to treat yourself to another bottle so soon, don't worry, there is a fragrance dupe for just about every luxury perfume.

To help you out, ET Style searched the internet high and low for affordable alternatives to coveted, high-end women's fragrances from Yves Saint Laurent, Byredo, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris and Le Labo. The best part? Prices of the dupes we found start at $4.

Be sure to also check out our other dupe finds, including ones for scented candles and Lululemon leggings.

If you're looking for a designer perfume dupe (or just the perfect scent), shop our favorite dupes for designer scents, ahead.

ET Style's Picks for Best Perfume Dupes:

There's no doubt Le Labo Santal 33 has reached cult status for its alluring woody, leathery scent. The Maison Louis Marie No.04 is reminiscent of the $192 designer fragrance and saves you over $100. They both share notes of sandalwood and cedarwood, with a touch of spice that could be your new favorite scent.

La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum by Lancôme will catch your nose every time. It has a powdery and flowery scent that's balanced by a touch of musk that's full-bodied but not overpowering. You can get a similar sweet, floral experience from Zara's Red Vanilla at a fraction of the price.

The famous Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 will cost you a pretty penny ($300 to be exact), but luckily Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is described as a way less expensive alternative. Both have an airy sweet, floral scent and warm quality.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium is one of the most recognizable designer fragrances, thanks to the intoxicating blend of coffee, white flowers and vanilla. To match it, we found one of the Zara perfume dupes. The Zara Gardenia perfume is nearly identical to the YSL signature scent with notes of coffee, orange blossom and vanilla. At just $20 for the 50ml bottle, it's hard to resist.

OK, hear us out. We saw on TikTok that there's a Byredo designer scent dupe in the form of, wait for it, a Febreze air freshener. TikTok user @ohuprettythings says the Febreze Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener in Wood smells like the luxurious fragrance store, like the brand's best-selling woody, aromatic Byredo Mojave Ghost perfume.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande's New "God Is a Woman" Perfume Is Available Now

Shop Celeb-Loved Beauty Products at Amazon: Meghan Markle, J.Lo, Lizzo's Picks & More

27 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More

Goop Dupes: Trendy Beauty Products for Way Less

Here's How to Get a Sample of Fenty Beauty's Eau de Parfum for Free

The Best Foundation for Oily Skin -- Tarte, Dior, Fenty Beauty & More

Is This New Beauty Tool Like Facetune IRL?

Best Amazon Deals on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More